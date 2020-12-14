Technofreak: The way I read that diagram only H3 is powered with a single phase connection. In the three phase connection each element is across one phase and earth, so each element is only being supplied with 230 volts. While the elements might be capable of handling 400 volts as listed in the specs I don't think 400 volts is being supplied in this installation.

If L1, 2 and 3 are connected to the same phase the unit works the same as if L 1,2 and 3 were to be connected to Phases 1,2 and 3.

Correct, each element is not exposed to 415V but rather to 230V.

You have to be careful with your terms because if you connect it to 3 phase, 415 V actually will 'be supplied'. However the device doesn't actually require 3 phases as it is not a synchronous machine nor are the elements connected in delta.

If it's the same as this one then it delivers up to 9kW. Back of the fag packet calculation shows single phase load of this would be 39 Amps but you'll need to de-rate your cable and other devices so you'll be building for 45-50 Amps.

Since most homes have a 63 Amp main breaker that doesn't leave much spare capacity for charging your phone (or cooking tea) while the sauna is on.