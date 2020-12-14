coursefindernz

Hi All,



I am planning to build an L shaped LOW LEVEL deck (290mm above ground) next to a house with concrete foundation and I will be using joist hangers as I do not have sufficient ground clearance. I got the deck plan and started planning the framing but stuck with questions regarding the bearers overhang and pile positions next to the foundation. Could someone please help with the details.

Attached is an image of deck dimensions, timber details etc.

The questions I have are:

1. One end of the bearers will be towards the foundation. How close can I place a place next to foundation and how much can I overhang the bearer ?

2. At the end of bearers, can I place the joists between bearers using angle brackets or concerealed face fix joist hangers ?

Please let me know if any further details are needed. Appreciate your help with the queries

Thank you

Krish