Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYdiy bore pump
Pinpoint

50 posts

Geek


#280444 15-Dec-2020 12:50
Send private message

Hi all,

 

 

 

 

 

I am looking at drilling a bore. I don't need much water flow. 

 

So looking for a 12v solar power pump. All I can find are those fountain pumps.

 

Does any one know where to get a non subm. pump with solar panel?

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
lxsw20
2899 posts

Uber Geek


  #2621981 15-Dec-2020 13:08
Send private message

Windscreen washer pump?

Scott3
2781 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2621989 15-Dec-2020 13:27
Send private message

What is the discharge head, suction head, and desired flow rate?

(Heads should include both gravity head and pipe friction.)

Pritty hard for Anybody to help with a pump selection without those parameters.

frankv
5066 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2622000 15-Dec-2020 13:46
Send private message

I don't know much about it either, but I think there's a physical difference between pumps that suck water up and pumps that push water up from below. The maximum height you can suck water is 10.3m. If you want to lift it further than that, you have to push it from below. Also, depending on the height difference between the water in the bore and the pump/outlet and how much water you want per minute, there may be considerable work done in lifting the water, in which case you would need a powerful pump and large solar panel.

 

Assuming you want to lift 1L of water by 5m every minute:

 

force of gravity on the 1L (=1kg) of water: F = 10*1 = 10N

 

Word done WD = F*d = 10N*5m = 50J

 

Power = WD/t = 50J/60s = 0.83W

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 