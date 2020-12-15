I don't know much about it either, but I think there's a physical difference between pumps that suck water up and pumps that push water up from below. The maximum height you can suck water is 10.3m. If you want to lift it further than that, you have to push it from below. Also, depending on the height difference between the water in the bore and the pump/outlet and how much water you want per minute, there may be considerable work done in lifting the water, in which case you would need a powerful pump and large solar panel.

Assuming you want to lift 1L of water by 5m every minute:

force of gravity on the 1L (=1kg) of water: F = 10*1 = 10N

Word done WD = F*d = 10N*5m = 50J

Power = WD/t = 50J/60s = 0.83W