kiwijunglist:

Hi

I let my wife have a gas hob against my better judgement, because she does most of the cooking. I wanted an induction hob. She keeps accidently leaving the gas running when we go out / overnight.

Does anyone know the best model for an LPG leak alarm that has a low threshold, I want to mount in near the hob so it goes off if the gas is slowly leaking. I think the chance of an explosion is probably fairly low because we have an open plan kitchen, but there have been several times when I have either got up in the morning or got home from being out to find the gas is running on the stovetop. I think she turns it off then turns it past off and back to on again.

Ideally I'd like to buy a gas detector where the detector is on a lead so I can please it low on the bench near the stovetop (LPG is heaver than air).

Mike