As part of the Casa de Cowboy redo, the long-overdue repaint was done in semi-gloss because its a helluva lot easier to keep clean next to the ocean and bush. However it's led to one problem, I need to run about 3-2m of coax down one of the newly-painted walls, if possible without punching holes in it at regular intervals for clips. However the semi-gloss paint, alongside rejecting dirt and gunk, also easily rejects hot glue, it just peels right off (which is a great ad for the paint, the previous matt stuff held hot glue no problems, alongside any amount of dirt, mould, moss, and dust).

Does anyone have any ideas for securing coax to this surface without penetrating it? I'm not keen on sanding it back to give it some grip since that will destroy the integrity of the paint coating... I'm sort of guessing around some sort of adhesive solution and cable clips, I can't use epoxy because there's no easy way to clamp it while it cures, superglue gel I'm not sure about. Epoxy putty? Blu-Tack would be the last resort...