As others have said both EPS and concrete can be porous / leak - as do all exterior cladding systems - incl brick, timber etc

But a key issue isn't whether water can get in - it's whether it can get out - hence the change to a cavity system for monolithic claddings in the mid/late 2000's.

So yes - potentially the cladding system on this property could be an issue.

Other details I note that can add risk re weather tightness issues incl: minimal/no eaves, flat trafficable (possibly membrane) roof over building envelope, internal gutters (although this is sort of unavoidable though given size), tricky details to get right and watertight e.g. turret, arched windows and skylights - and the build date could mean untreated timber framing.

To be clear - none of the above means this IS a leaky home - but you would have to do your due diligence thoroughly to understand what you are buying.