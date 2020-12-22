heavenlywild: 

With the market white hot at the moment in Auckland, I am considering selling my investment property in the new year. It's being built at the moment and due for completion in March. I don't mind doing the negotiation and I would like to think I have a fair understanding of the S&P agreement.

I don't want this thread to be about whether the market is going up or down in 2021, however, keen to hear from others who have sold in Auckland privately your experience.

My initial question is, would you start advertising before the house is fully complete, or start the marketing in a couple of months prior to completion as the demand picks up?