How much is roof waterproofing?
covid2020

Wannabe Geek


#280561 23-Dec-2020 17:10
Hi there.
How much is roof waterproofing work?
For example, for only a small area of an A4 size.
Thanks for your advice.

Fred99
Uber Geek


  #2625994 23-Dec-2020 18:12
There's absolutely no way to guess without further information.

 

It might cost less than 10 cents to DIY replace a missing roofing screw or nail, or millions of dollars to replace a roofing membrane on a stadium when the a4 sized leaky patch can't be patched because the whole system is stuffed / at end of serviceable life.

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2625996 23-Dec-2020 18:19
TBH get some contractors round and get a few quotes. only real way you will get an accurate idea of the costs

Brunzy
Uber Geek

  #2625997 23-Dec-2020 18:21
It would help if you told us the composition of the roof, tiles, corrugated ???



pih

pih
Ultimate Geek


  #2626017 23-Dec-2020 19:05
Since nobody has given you any indicative costs, I'll chip in with my experience. We got a 3 bedroom tile roof repaired (half a dozen broken tiles on around 90sqm), primed and painted with two top coats for about $3500+GST, plus a repair and paint to our corrugated double garage which was an additional $500+GST, or about $4600 all up including GST. This included a 2 year leak guarantee and a 10 year coating guarantee.

I felt for the amount of work involved, that was good value.

EDIT: I'll add that the others are right, costs can vary wildly. Get a few quotes.

Batman
Mad Scientist
Uber Geek

  #2626036 23-Dec-2020 21:04
I presume you have a single storey house?

How long ago was this and who was the roofer?




mattwnz
Uber Geek


  #2626144 24-Dec-2020 01:43
Depends where it is too. You may pay more in Auckland for example.

neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2626385 24-Dec-2020 13:03
Jase2985:

TBH get some contractors round and get a few quotes. only real way you will get an accurate idea of the costs

 

 

If it's "A4 size" it may be a squirt of silicone from a $5 cartridge, I doubt a contractor would be interested. The OP should post a photo of the problem to allow us to provide better advice.



Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2626397 24-Dec-2020 14:06
neb:
Jase2985:

TBH get some contractors round and get a few quotes. only real way you will get an accurate idea of the costs

 

 

If it's "A4 size" it may be a squirt of silicone from a $5 cartridge, I doubt a contractor would be interested. The OP should post a photo of the problem to allow us to provide better advice.

 

 

maybe acceptable for "Casa de Cowboy" but an A4 area is an awfully big area to try and cover with silicone and still have it look nice.

 

 

neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2626398 24-Dec-2020 14:10
Jase2985: maybe acceptable for "Casa de Cowboy" but an A4 area is an awfully big area to try and cover with silicone and still have it look nice.

 

 

See @Fred99's post, if it's a missing roofing screw causing a bit of rust then silicone or a butynol patch under a new fastener may be all that's needed. Since we have no idea what the problem is, it could be anything.

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2626399 24-Dec-2020 14:12
neb:
Jase2985: maybe acceptable for "Casa de Cowboy" but an A4 area is an awfully big area to try and cover with silicone and still have it look nice.
See @Fred99's post, if it's a missing roofing screw causing a bit of rust then silicone or a butynol patch under a new fastener may be all that's needed. Since we have no idea what the problem is, it could be anything.

 

indeed so calling a roofer to look and quote isnt a silly idea either.

 

we have no ideas as the post is lacking information so each guess is as good as the others

