rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#280610 29-Dec-2020 10:13
Our dishwasher is dual drawer, and hence two waste pipes. They are fed into the top of a standing pipe in the kitchen, more or less the same height as the top of the dishwasher. That pipe goes directly into the (more or less) horizontal waste pipe. The question is, should the vertical pipe have a u-bend (or s-bend I guess) in it somewhere ? It gets a bit smelly and as the horizontal pipe also drains the sink, when I empty the sink it can force foam out of the top of the dishwasher drain pipe (I tend to overdo the dishwashing liquid somewhat).




rb99

Eva888
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627604 29-Dec-2020 10:20
As far as I am aware you should not put dishwashing liquid in a dishwasher. Only powder or those cubes. Maybe that’s why you are having foam back issues.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1974 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627605 29-Dec-2020 10:21
It sounds like there is no water trap, which there should be to prevent smells.

 

This page shows how things should be configured:

 

http://www.level.org.nz/water/wastewater/sanitary-plumbing-systems/discharges-and-vents/

rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2627611 29-Dec-2020 10:28
Eva888: As far as I am aware you should not put dishwashing liquid in a dishwasher. Only powder or those cubes. Maybe that’s why you are having foam back issues.

 

Bit of a misunderstanding I think. The dishwasher and sink both feed into the same waste pipe. The sink has a u-bend. When the sink and foam drains it goes down the waste, which has the vertical pipe for the dishwasher attached and foam can rise up there and out of the top (as it has no u or s-bend.




rb99



rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2627613 29-Dec-2020 10:32
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

It sounds like there is no water trap, which there should be to prevent smells.

 

This page shows how things should be configured:

 

http://www.level.org.nz/water/wastewater/sanitary-plumbing-systems/discharges-and-vents/

 

 

Thanks. Yep there isn't a trap for the dishwasher and looks like one would be a good idea.

 

I guess (if it fits), I should cut the standing pipe behind the dishwasher pretty near the bottom, add an s-bend and add the long bit I chopped off back again so there's still a decent length to feed the dishwasher pipes into ?




rb99

SirHumphreyAppleby
1974 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627666 29-Dec-2020 11:04
rb99:

 

I guess (if it fits), I should cut the standing pipe behind the dishwasher pretty near the bottom, add an s-bend and add the long bit I chopped off back again so there's still a decent length to feed the dishwasher pipes into ?

 

 

I believe this falls under the definition of sanitary plumbing and must be done by a qualified professional.

rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2627671 29-Dec-2020 11:18
Yay. Lucky we've got lots of money left after Christmas then...




rb99

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2627673 29-Dec-2020 11:22
Pretty basic though? Who's going to know, or care, who did the work?

 

Sounds like you know what to do, just get it done. Because good luck getting a plumber for the next month!



Dynamic
3387 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627675 29-Dec-2020 11:24
Can you introduce a bend into the flexible drain pipes from the dishwasher, possibly by extending it/them?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

trig42
5360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2627677 29-Dec-2020 11:31
Dynamic:

 

Can you introduce a bend into the flexible drain pipes from the dishwasher, possibly by extending it/them?

 

 

This.

 

 

 

We have dishdrawers, and the flexi drain hoses have a guide which is screwed to the back of the cabinet which takes them above the level of the water in the (top) drawer, then down to the drain from the sink, just below the plug hole (before the sink U bend).

 

We can hear the dishwasher water being ejected by some gurgling in the drain, but have never had anything come back up the plug hole.

 

 

 

Also, pretty sure dishwashing powder doesn't foam. Foam and dishwashers are bad - you'll cook the heating elements if there is foam around them instead of water. We had this exact thing happen (to a dishdrawer) - someone put dishwashing liquid in it, it filled with foam and killed the element.

rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2627678 29-Dec-2020 11:31
chevrolux:

 

Pretty basic though? Who's going to know, or care, who did the work?

 

Sounds like you know what to do, just get it done. Because good luck getting a plumber for the next month!

 

 

Shock horror. I would never dream of admitting to doing such a heinous thing in public...




rb99

rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2627683 29-Dec-2020 11:35
About the bend in the dishwasher pipes thing, don't think that would help because, don't forget, its not the dishwasher making the foam, its the foam in the sink when that drains that gets up the dishwasher drain pipe.




rb99

rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2627686 29-Dec-2020 11:39
I guess the easiest way might be to seal off the top of the pipe somehow so there isn't a gap around the dishwasher hoses at the top of the pipe.




rb99

Bung
4577 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627688 29-Dec-2020 11:41
rb99:

chevrolux:


Pretty basic though? Who's going to know, or care, who did the work?


Sounds like you know what to do, just get it done. Because good luck getting a plumber for the next month!



Shock horror. I would never dream of admitting to doing such a heinous thing in public...


Besides you might just live in an area that has a homeowner exemption Gazetted. Some of these exemptions were never supposed to remain in place but through oversight have never been cancelled. I think the PDGB have moaned but various governments have had .more important things to do.

rb99

2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2627700 29-Dec-2020 11:59
Well, its just effectively (more or less) introducing a bend into a pipe thats already there, so not, I would have thought, a vast level of expertise required, not that I have anything against experts. OTOH, my capacity for buggering things up never ceases to amaze me (and t'other half come to that).

 

I'll just have to see if I can get to it and cut it off with it being so close to the back wall.




rb99

SirHumphreyAppleby
1974 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627703 29-Dec-2020 12:03
rb99:

 

not, I would have thought, a vast level of expertise required

 

 

Not rocket science, no. All a plumber is going to do is buy an off-the-shelf trap and shove it in there, plus charge a fortune for doing it.

