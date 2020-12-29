Hi all
I am looking at a new air compressor and I am struggling to decide (budget around $500).
I have been looking at several models both direct drive and belt driven.
Ideally I would like to be able to do
- Blow Gun
- Tyres pressure
- Nailer-stapler
- Impact wrench (1/2 inch max)
- Painting
I have found few products:
- https://www.repco.co.nz/en/tools-equipment/compressors-air-tools/air-compressors/mechpro-blue-air-compressor-belt-drive-3-5hp-320l-min-60l-mpb3560/p/A1316764?search=compressor
Issues: don't know much about the brand and required a 15Amp socket (I have only one 20 Amp socket meaning I might not be able to move around).
Advantages: 60L and high CFM
- https://www.repco.co.nz/en/tools-equipment/compressors-air-tools/air-compressors/antlia-air-compressor-belt-drive-2-7hp-190l-min-50l-an2550ch-1/p/A1305517?search=compressor
Issues: don't know much about the brand, Not very high CFM
Advantage: Cheap,
- http://www.powertoolshop.co.nz/product_info.php/cPath/1_142/products_id/534?osCsid=
Issue: Not belt driven
Advantage: High CFM and know the brand
- https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/promotion?id=21WKN27-19
Advantage well known brand
Issue: quite a lot more expensive
If some of you could provide some feedback and opinion I would really appreciate. Happy for other suggestions.
Cheers