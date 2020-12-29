Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
frolon

#280611 29-Dec-2020 10:41
Hi all

 

I am looking at a new air compressor and I am struggling to decide (budget around $500).

 

I have been looking at several models both direct drive and belt driven.

 

Ideally I would like to be able to do

 

  • Blow Gun
  • Tyres pressure
  • Nailer-stapler
  • Impact wrench (1/2 inch max)
  • Painting 

I have found few products:

 

Issues: don't know much about the brand and required a 15Amp socket (I have only one 20 Amp socket meaning I might not be able to move around). 

 

Advantages: 60L and high CFM 

 

Issues: don't know much about the brand, Not very high CFM

 

Advantage: Cheap, 

 

Issue: Not belt driven

 

Advantage: High CFM and know the brand 

 

Advantage well known brand

 

Issue: quite a lot more expensive

 

If some of you could provide some feedback and opinion I would really appreciate. Happy for other suggestions.

 

Cheers

Dynamic
  #2627680 29-Dec-2020 11:33
Perhaps have a look at some of the specs of the tools you would like to use and the air requirements they have?

 

Not an expert... we just have a 2.5HP direct drive MechPro compressor for blowing the dust out of computers.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

gzt

gzt
  #2627720 29-Dec-2020 12:58
What kind of painting?

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2627759 29-Dec-2020 13:45
I have an Air Command AC16i. That's a bit outside of your price range, but when I got mine there weren't many options that could deliver the amount of air I wanted. These days I'd probably pick up something cheaper like the Mechpro. I also have a cheap direct drive compressor, because the AC16i just wasn't practical to transport and requires a 15A socket.

 

For most of the tools you've mentioned, a cheap direct drive will do.

 

Not sure about the impact wrench, I suspect that may require more air. For painting, I have a HVLP gun which works fine with both compressors. Although I've used it for painting doors and shelves, I believe it's primarily designed as an automotive detail gun (cheapie from China). I wouldn't want to use it for painting very large areas.

 

Comments about additional tools I have that you may one day wish to use...

 

Air sander... AC16i works great, direct drive cheapie is a little slow.

 

Sand blasting cabinet... AC16i can't really keep up but with patience will get the job done.

 

Powder coating gun... anything will do.



pih

pih
  #2627765 29-Dec-2020 13:54
I agree with the previous post. Everything you have said, besides large paint jobs, could be done on a much smaller compressor for a much lower price. Painting can also be done on a smaller compressor, but the CFM and capacity may limit how much you can do.

If it's your first compressor and you're not likely to do a lot of painting, go for a smaller (or quieter) model. I have, for example, a BlackRidge 140 CFM (FAD) direct drive compressor with 30L tank. I was looking at getting a higher spec one for most of the same reasons as you, but this one has been more than sufficient. I have a 1L spray painting tool that works well for small jobs: ok for painting a door or two, but I wouldn't paint my house with it.

Another thing about painting: spray painting can use a LOT of paint. If you are thinking about painting your house, you'll probably go through 2-3 times as much by spraying.

If I was going to purchase again, I probably would just go for a same-size "silent" model, as it's not something I can run at night without annoying the neighbours or waking the kids.

