

I agree with the previous post. Everything you have said, besides large paint jobs, could be done on a much smaller compressor for a much lower price. Painting can also be done on a smaller compressor, but the CFM and capacity may limit how much you can do.



If it's your first compressor and you're not likely to do a lot of painting, go for a smaller (or quieter) model. I have, for example, a BlackRidge 140 CFM (FAD) direct drive compressor with 30L tank. I was looking at getting a higher spec one for most of the same reasons as you, but this one has been more than sufficient. I have a 1L spray painting tool that works well for small jobs: ok for painting a door or two, but I wouldn't paint my house with it.



Another thing about painting: spray painting can use a LOT of paint. If you are thinking about painting your house, you'll probably go through 2-3 times as much by spraying.



If I was going to purchase again, I probably would just go for a same-size "silent" model, as it's not something I can run at night without annoying the neighbours or waking the kids.





