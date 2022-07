BLazeD: Thanks! Yes it is a tree that will eventually form part of a hedge. If anyone also knows the name of it that would be good in case I need to replace it. Height will be important :)

Looks like a magnolia, which means that unless it's a dwarf variety you're going to end up with a hedge that starts 5m off the ground. Even the dwarf varieties don't work well as hedges, they're spreading and open so will be more of a light screen than any kind of hedge.

Also, some trees are remarkably resilient, Ive got an Australian frangipani that has twice been snapped off completely, and both times it put out new leaves and kept growing. So it will probably still be OK, just not much good as a hedge.

Edited to add: As someone else has pointed out, it's a grandiflora from looking back at the second photo. That thing will dwarf the house in about ten years time, definitely not a hedge plant. Try a pittosporum or camellia or similar for a nice thick hedge.