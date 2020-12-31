I'm trying to add some handrails to my external stairs (must've been without railings since 1972 when the unit was built).

Trying to do it to a reasonable standard and iaw the regulations, ie BRANZ D1/AS1.

"Balustrades of either 45 × 45 mm or 125 × 25 mm infill timber are fixed vertically"

1. The first question I have; why does industry (eg Mitre10 and Bunnings) readily supply 42mm x 42mm balusters/timber, but BRANZ states 45mm x 45mm? Surely it would make more sense for industry to supply timber that is in need to meet the building standard. I'm not able to paste links here, but to see what I mean go to Mitre10 or Bunnings and search '42mm' and you'll find lots of timber designated 'balustrade' or 'handrail' but none such in '45mm'.

I can't find any 45mm2 H3.2 timber, and really don't want to push it out to 50mm2, wanting to keep those balusters thin.

Does this ever become and issue on the building site where the building inspector gets out their tapemeasure and says 'na sorry that 42mm2 is not up to correct regulation...'

Likely I'll just carry on with 42mm2 - I won't be seeking code compliance, but doesn't make sense why there is that misalignment of requirements and supply.

2. second question - does the rail need to extend all the way to the end of the bottom step? Stair flight is 1.7m high and 2.0m long. I'd like to leave the last few steps without a rail so that it is easier to maneuver onto them from the side and enter the stair flight earlier. No indication in BRANZ F4 that I can see.