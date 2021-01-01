Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Old Spa Pool - how to get rid of it?
#280664 1-Jan-2021 17:31
As in the title. This spa pool came with the house, and we used it for a couple of years, but the novelty wore off, and the power bills and amount of messing around with it got tiresome very quickly. It has sat unused full of water for a few years.

 

I drained it yesterday, and saw that it has a lot of hairline cracks on the edges and right down inside, and one of the sides has buckled in a bit. It still seems to hold water fine though.

 

I'm not interested in fixing it up again - to be honest I just want to get rid of it and use the area for deck. The electrics in it still seem to work fine.

 

Does anyone have any ideas if it is a) worth anything, or b) how to get rid of it if it isn't? Are they easy enough to remove and cart off? I'm tempted to put an ad on Facebook marketplace saying "Free Spa but only if you come and take it away yourself" but that sounds like a major PITA.

 


Anybody have any bright ideas?

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size




  #2629011 1-Jan-2021 19:01
Well depending on how much you like gardening, you could turn it into a garden if you think the deck could support it?

 

 

 

However from the research I just did, there is a chance that you could just have an electrician in to remove the electrics and then see if you can work out if its made from plastic or acrylic, if you can work that out its as simple as break it down and recycle it or if it is acrylic to the pump and then recycle the mechanical parts.

  #2629013 1-Jan-2021 19:08
Lots of people would take up an offer to come and collect. Just make sure you make it clear they need to have enough people to move it. I know of one where they turned up with a hatchback and expected the old owner to help move it.

Where abouts in the country are you located?

  #2629017 1-Jan-2021 19:20
We are getting a new one as our old one has died. So I had a chat with the guys doing the new concrete slab - box of beers to move it to the front yard and one of the workers was happy to take it away for free and try and get it working himself, as I had the old dead pump for him to use to try and track down a new pump.

 

 

 

So yeah - "Spa - Free for Removal" - especially if it works and access is not too hard, may well get the outcome you need.

 

 

 

Alt Option - was $175 to Hiab it out when we have the new spa delivered + approx $150 in tip fees.

 

 



  #2629044 1-Jan-2021 21:23
Is it on the LIM, was a consent required to put it in?
If so, you may need to talk to your local council about taking it away.

 

That may sound odd, but my LIM includes a reference to removal of a spa pool

  #2629151 2-Jan-2021 09:02
I had same issue with my old spa.
I put it on trademe, as free for removal.
It was gone within 2 weeks :)




 

 

 

  #2629164 2-Jan-2021 09:47
Or put it on $1 reserve on trademe. Usually works for me

Funny story, I had a broken washing machine I was considering paying a local guy who picks up broken appliances for $10 but thought I'd just list it for $1 reserve. Within an hour some guy offered $100 buynow. I queried him and said you do realise it is broken and he confirmed yep and could pick up in half an hour. Deal done.

Not long after someone commented on another of my auctions that that model was on a recall list and I could get a brand new replacement. I wasnt worried, I got $100 out of it when I wasn't expecting to get anything.

  #2629448 2-Jan-2021 18:29
mrdrifter: Lots of people would take up an offer to come and collect. Just make sure you make it clear they need to have enough people to move it. I know of one where they turned up with a hatchback and expected the old owner to help move it.

Where abouts in the country are you located?

 

That sounds like a plan. I'm in Whangarei.

 

I'm not exactly thrilled at the idea of Facebook marketplace, but Trademe might be an option. Stressing that the buyer has to sort out removing it.




  #2629453 2-Jan-2021 18:41
Gurezaemon:

 

mrdrifter: Lots of people would take up an offer to come and collect. Just make sure you make it clear they need to have enough people to move it. I know of one where they turned up with a hatchback and expected the old owner to help move it.

Where abouts in the country are you located?

 

That sounds like a plan. I'm in Whangarei.

 

I'm not exactly thrilled at the idea of Facebook marketplace, but Trademe might be an option. Stressing that the buyer has to sort out removing it.

 

 

And repair any damage in the process? or fair and reasonable removal damages?

 

 

  #2629532 2-Jan-2021 21:27
hsvhel:

 

And repair any damage in the process? or fair and reasonable removal damages?

 

 

That's a good suggestion. I'd rather not have various random strangers destroying the rest of my deck in the process.




  #2649660 8-Feb-2021 19:51
So I ended up getting a couple of mates around and started jacking it up, only to find that the cracks were a lot deeper than we originally thought, and the whole thing ended up cracking when we tried to pull it out. So out came the reciprocating saw, and 30 minutes later we were on the way to the dump. Which given the state of the thing, was probably the best result.

 

As a result, we now have a nice, strong indentation in the corner of the deck - any ideas as to what this could be used for? There's a reinforced base, so I'm toying with the idea of putting in some recessed seating, but I suspect we'd never use it after the first couple of weeks, although it seems like it would be a nice selling point if and when we get around to selling the place. 

 

Given that it's 190 cm square, I'm not sure there's enough space for a fire pit. Although if we had seating along only 2 sides, it might work. 

 

Any ideas?

 




  #2649814 8-Feb-2021 21:39
I would square off the corner curves and deck over it. You’ll have more usable space and can add an outdoor sofa and coffee table over the area which appears to look out onto some pretty greenery.

  #2649864 8-Feb-2021 22:10
A trampoline lol ?




  #2649973 9-Feb-2021 09:02
How about something like this?

 





  #2649975 9-Feb-2021 09:15
Herb Garden? 

  #2649976 9-Feb-2021 09:26
maoriboy:

 

How about something like this?

 

 

 

Interesting... I might have to run the bikini-clad occupant part of the equation past the missus though. 😅




