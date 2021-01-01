As in the title. This spa pool came with the house, and we used it for a couple of years, but the novelty wore off, and the power bills and amount of messing around with it got tiresome very quickly. It has sat unused full of water for a few years.

I drained it yesterday, and saw that it has a lot of hairline cracks on the edges and right down inside, and one of the sides has buckled in a bit. It still seems to hold water fine though.

I'm not interested in fixing it up again - to be honest I just want to get rid of it and use the area for deck. The electrics in it still seem to work fine.

Does anyone have any ideas if it is a) worth anything, or b) how to get rid of it if it isn't? Are they easy enough to remove and cart off? I'm tempted to put an ad on Facebook marketplace saying "Free Spa but only if you come and take it away yourself" but that sounds like a major PITA.



Anybody have any bright ideas?