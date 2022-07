It's a bayonet fitting so it doesn't matter which is line and neutral. Both Ls (these should be the centre two) go to the terminals the bulb touches. Do not push the copper too deep as I think in these holders the spring-loaded pins push down the same hole your wire goes up when you insert the lamp.

The other two are loop terminals that are not connected to anything, so you don't have to use a separate strip connector or similar. Generally one would be used to join or make safe the earth, and the other either unused or used for the unswitched phase if it's wired 3-plate.