MarkM536: Power Farming Group NZ does not stock these type anymore. In an email: "I recall the older Kverneland / Accord hosing was a white/opaque colour, and this came from Europe. We found it does not withstand our harsh U.V. conditions so do not tend to stock this anymore. We tend to get our hose from Australia or from a NZ Supplier now." Does seem a bit disappointing given that ESDAN branded tube is UV resistant for Australia weather. I'm slowly making my way around all the farming suppliers. Anyone else got ideas?

Not sure if I have any more ideas. I don't remember ever seeing smooth LDPE seeder hoses, even tertiary air seeder hoses. They are generally all helical reinforced, mainly PVC. We used Accord seed distribution mechanisms (latterly owner by Kverneland) but our own sourced hoses. The only KV/AC hose I can see anywhere in NZ is at https://www.partsdirect.farm/30mm-seed-hose-kv-ac608117 but. again, this is helical reinforced (looks like clear main hose with white helix). Similar hose from Enzed Hydraulics (https://www.enzed.co.nz/Products/ProductDetails/TabId/4726/pid/83/HoseTubing/IndustrialPVC/PVCHose/SFX.aspx). I can see the hose you showed in your original post in AUS but, interestingly if you search the Esdan site for air seeder hose, all you get is helical reinforced PVC!! https://esdan.com.au/air-seeder-hose/ Even searching for polyethylene shows no results!

There is the odd example of clear/natural LDPE tubing available in NZ (similar to if you search Esdan for LDPE) but seems to max out at 19mm so may be not large enough for your purpose

Sorry I can't be any more help :-(