HELP: Finding LDPE 'Air seeder' tube
MarkM536

#280716 5-Jan-2021 23:51
I'm trying to find LDPE tube, commonly referred to as "Air Seeder" in New Zealand. I can import from Australia but shipping is enormous.

 

 

 

Problem is that I am trying to find translucent/opaque tubing similar to what is pictured below:

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

This is a common tube used to make "arches" for addressable RGB pixels which I am wanting to make.

 

Click to see full size

 

This is why common variants in NZ of black or a translucent with metal reinforcement will not work for my application.

 

 

 

Ideal diameter (inner or outer) is 32mm or more.

 

If you have any suggestions on other types of tubing that is translucent and outdoor rated then please comment.

 

 

 

Thankyou. 🙂

MadEngineer
  #2631053 6-Jan-2021 10:22
Electrical wholesalers.




edge
  #2631312 6-Jan-2021 18:04
Hi.  Suggest you look at hoseshop.co.nz for options.  Pretty much all the hose we used for manufacturing seeding machines was the helical reinforced type with smooth bore, but places like hoseshop offer plenty of other options.  e.g. http://hoseshop.co.nz/our-products/hoses/plastic/non-toxic-tube might work OK?  The 32mm ID clear PVC pipe has about 4mm wall thickness so should be reasonably strong.





MarkM536

  #2631390 6-Jan-2021 22:29
MadEngineer: Electrical wholesalers.

 

Oh? Do electrical places have an opaque type conduit available?

 

 

 

Thanks for replying.



MarkM536

  #2631392 6-Jan-2021 22:37
edge:

 

Hi.  Suggest you look at hoseshop.co.nz for options.  Pretty much all the hose we used for manufacturing seeding machines was the helical reinforced type with smooth bore, but places like hoseshop offer plenty of other options.  e.g. http://hoseshop.co.nz/our-products/hoses/plastic/non-toxic-tube might work OK?  The 32mm ID clear PVC pipe has about 4mm wall thickness so should be reasonably strong.

 

 

Thankyou for linking to this shop.

 

I will admit that I haven't contacted many hose suppliers as there isn't many in NZ that manufacture to custom specifications.

 

 

 

edge:

 

Plenty of other options.  e.g. http://hoseshop.co.nz/our-products/hoses/plastic/non-toxic-tube might work OK?  The 32mm ID clear PVC pipe has about 4mm wall thickness so should be reasonably strong.

 

 

I've looked at the idea of PVC, main concern is bringing it to an even 'milky' opaque condition.

 

I'm probably thinking too much to Acrylic; but something freaks me about about snapping tube that looks similar. PVC conduit bends fine but there it is designed to be bent without heat. I could easily bend this clear PVC with heat but then I would be worried about kinking and bubbles.

MarkM536

  #2658117 17-Feb-2021 11:07
Power Farming Group NZ does not stock these type anymore.

 

In an email:

 

"I recall the older Kverneland / Accord hosing was a white/opaque colour, and this came from Europe. We found it does not withstand our harsh U.V. conditions so do not tend to stock this anymore. We tend to get our hose from Australia or from a NZ Supplier now."

 

 

 

Does seem a bit disappointing given that ESDAN branded tube is UV resistant for Australia weather.

 

 

 

I'm slowly making my way around all the farming suppliers.

 

Anyone else got ideas?

edge
  #2658719 17-Feb-2021 20:49
MarkM536:

 

Power Farming Group NZ does not stock these type anymore.

 

In an email:

 

"I recall the older Kverneland / Accord hosing was a white/opaque colour, and this came from Europe. We found it does not withstand our harsh U.V. conditions so do not tend to stock this anymore. We tend to get our hose from Australia or from a NZ Supplier now."

 

Does seem a bit disappointing given that ESDAN branded tube is UV resistant for Australia weather.

 

I'm slowly making my way around all the farming suppliers.

 

Anyone else got ideas?

 

 

Not sure if I have any more ideas.  I don't remember ever seeing smooth LDPE seeder hoses, even tertiary air seeder hoses.  They are generally all helical reinforced, mainly PVC.  We used Accord seed distribution mechanisms (latterly owner by Kverneland) but our own sourced hoses.  The only KV/AC hose I can see anywhere in NZ is at https://www.partsdirect.farm/30mm-seed-hose-kv-ac608117 but. again, this is helical reinforced (looks like clear main hose with white helix).  Similar hose from Enzed Hydraulics (https://www.enzed.co.nz/Products/ProductDetails/TabId/4726/pid/83/HoseTubing/IndustrialPVC/PVCHose/SFX.aspx).  I can see the hose you showed in your original post in AUS but, interestingly if you search the Esdan site for air seeder hose, all you get is helical reinforced PVC!! https://esdan.com.au/air-seeder-hose/    Even searching for polyethylene  shows no results!

 

There is the odd example of clear/natural LDPE tubing available in NZ (similar to if you search Esdan for LDPE) but seems to max out at 19mm so may be not large enough for your purpose

 

Sorry I can't be any more help :-(





MarkM536

  #2659992 19-Feb-2021 22:05
edge:

 

I can see the hose you showed in your original post in AUS but, interestingly if you search the Esdan site for air seeder hose, all you get is helical reinforced PVC!! https://esdan.com.au/air-seeder-hose/    Even searching for polyethylene  shows no results!

 

There is the odd example of clear/natural LDPE tubing available in NZ (similar to if you search Esdan for LDPE) but seems to max out at 19mm so may be not large enough for your purpose

 

Sorry I can't be any more help :-(

 

 

Yes. This is a weird twist. Esdan has been selling a lot of opaque air seeder via eBay to people I know. They've sold many kilometres worth so they must have some production. 

 

There has been a price increase on it. Around October it went insanely cheap for Aussies, now it's gotten more expensive than usual. Supply and demand I think.

 

 

 

Thankyou for replies though. It hasn't lead to anything yet but I will hopefully find something in the future. 🙂



pipe60
  #2660162 20-Feb-2021 18:38
This company may be able to help you.

 

https://leda.co.nz/products/

snnet
  #2660172 20-Feb-2021 18:55
You can also try www.sled.co.nz - contact them directly but you might have to order via one of the shops that deals with them as listed on their web site

