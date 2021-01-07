Hey there.

I've been interested in trying a DIY solar setup, mainly just mucking around but keen to see test while eg. camping (inflating air bed with build in pump and charging various devices as well as lighting at night).

I grabbed a 180W panel from Banggood (expect it's 100 to 120 W) as well as Renogy PWM 30A PWM controller.

What I'm interested in, is power storage. I've found an Sealed AGM 45 Ah battery for around $250 and Jaycar has LiFePO4 25 Ah for around $340.

How comparable are these batteries? Is it better to go with the lower rated Li - or stick with the Sealed AGM?

FYI looking at setting up something like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRRKHYwB3Uo (either 600W or 1000W inverter).