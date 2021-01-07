Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fisher+Paykel Wash Smart problem
mdav056

#280752 7-Jan-2021 21:51
We have had a washsmart toploader for 2 years from new. It has always been hard on clothes, and tends to rip the sides of towels.  The clincher came today when I washed a brand new towel, and it ripped part of the side off it. After 2 hours on the phone, F&P suggested a replacement agitator, apparently of a different design.  Looking at their website, (a), there is no photo and I suspect it is the same design, and (b), it costs $185!  Googling, I see many for sale, some much cheaper, but all are identical to the one we have.  I don't see any of a different design.

 

At this price, a new (frontloader!) becomes a viable option.

 

Question is -- have any of you had a similar problem?  If so, what did you do to fix it?

 

Thanks.




gml

Bung
  #2632149 8-Jan-2021 07:26
Do you have a part number? A quick search shows an agitator that suits all top loaders @ around $95.

It's been a couple of years since we had an older smartdrive but don't recall it being especially hard on towels. How full do you normally run it, is there room to move?

TheMaskedOnion
  #2632212 8-Jan-2021 08:24
Have you tried using an old towel or t-shirt and rub it all over the tub\agitator to see if it catches. You might find some lifted metal\plastic that is causing the problem.

uncledave
  #2632216 8-Jan-2021 08:29
Also worth checking the mould lines around the outer edge of the agitator fins - sometimes these feel quite sharp.

 

The mould lines are quite visible.

 

Just a light rub with fine sandpaper will smooth these off.



timmmay
  #2632219 8-Jan-2021 08:48
We had an F&P top loader for about ten years. It never ripped clothes, but it was a bit hard on them. My Dad had an F&P top loader with no agitator, he said it wasn't very effective cleaning.

 

We recently got an F&P front loader, this one for $1350. It washes effectively and seems more gentle on clothes. There's a big thread on top loaders that's fairly recent.

mdav056

  #2632248 8-Jan-2021 10:16
Bung: Do you have a part number? A quick search shows an agitator that suits all top loaders @ around $95.

It's been a couple of years since we had an older smartdrive but don't recall it being especially hard on towels. How full do you normally run it, is there room to move?

 

Thanks.  I should have been clearer -- from F&P, $116 for the agitator, and ...$76 delivery!!!  I did find some used ones on TradeMe for $35-40. But I really don't want to do a like-for-like replacement.

 

PN 425025P.

 

We tend to use it on Auto water level/cold (as I did with the towel disaster yesterday). That wouild have been around a half load.




mdav056

#2632250 8-Jan-2021 10:20
uncledave:

 

Also worth checking the mould lines around the outer edge of the agitator fins - sometimes these feel quite sharp.

 

The mould lines are quite visible.

 

Just a light rub with fine sandpaper will smooth these off.

 

 

Thanks, and thanks to @TheMaskedOnion too.  We just did a feel test of the agitator and drum, and found no sharp or even rough edges.  Back to the drawing board.  




Batman
  #2632339 8-Jan-2021 11:33
mdav056:

We have had a washsmart toploader for 2 years from new. It has always been hard on clothes, and tends to rip the sides of towels.  The clincher came today when I washed a brand new towel, and it ripped part of the side off it. After 2 hours on the phone, F&P suggested a replacement agitator, apparently of a different design.  Looking at their website, (a), there is no photo and I suspect it is the same design, and (b), it costs $185!  Googling, I see many for sale, some much cheaper, but all are identical to the one we have.  I don't see any of a different design.


At this price, a new (frontloader!) becomes a viable option.


Question is -- have any of you had a similar problem?  If so, what did you do to fix it?


Thanks.



Yes had same problem.

So bought a front loader




Bung
  #2632416 8-Jan-2021 13:43
mdav056:

Thanks.  I should have been clearer -- from F&P, $116 for the agitator, and ...$76 delivery!!!  I did find some used ones on TradeMe for $35-40. But I really don't want to do a like-for-like replacement.


PN 425025P.


We tend to use it on Auto water level/cold (as I did with the towel disaster yesterday). That wouild have been around a half load.



The P model seems to be the new one. Hard to pick any difference but the lower paddles could be slightly more flexible as flexibility was mentioned in an ad. Freight should be around $12.

OllieF
  #2632575 8-Jan-2021 19:46
Surely if its always had a tendency to rip towels, that is a purchase that is not fit for purpose and you can claim for a repair under the CGA.

gregmcc
  #2632588 8-Jan-2021 21:06
mdav056:

 

Bung: Do you have a part number? A quick search shows an agitator that suits all top loaders @ around $95.

It's been a couple of years since we had an older smartdrive but don't recall it being especially hard on towels. How full do you normally run it, is there room to move?

 

Thanks.  I should have been clearer -- from F&P, $116 for the agitator, and ...$76 delivery!!!  I did find some used ones on TradeMe for $35-40. But I really don't want to do a like-for-like replacement.

 

PN 425025P.

 

We tend to use it on Auto water level/cold (as I did with the towel disaster yesterday). That wouild have been around a half load.

 

 

 

 

I believe the $76 delivery, I was going to order a could of plastic clips for the shelf's in the fridge, the clips were $2.20 ea and the shipping was $79 - order promptly got deleted. At that price some one from F&P should be hand delivering personally

 

 

gregmcc
  #2632590 8-Jan-2021 21:07
mdav056:

 

uncledave:

 

Also worth checking the mould lines around the outer edge of the agitator fins - sometimes these feel quite sharp.

 

The mould lines are quite visible.

 

Just a light rub with fine sandpaper will smooth these off.

 

 

Thanks, and thanks to @TheMaskedOnion too.  We just did a feel test of the agitator and drum, and found no sharp or even rough edges.  Back to the drawing board.  

 

 

 

 

There was a item on Fair Go a little while back about F&P washing machines been hard on clothing - may be an idea to check what the outcome was

