We have had a washsmart toploader for 2 years from new. It has always been hard on clothes, and tends to rip the sides of towels. The clincher came today when I washed a brand new towel, and it ripped part of the side off it. After 2 hours on the phone, F&P suggested a replacement agitator, apparently of a different design. Looking at their website, (a), there is no photo and I suspect it is the same design, and (b), it costs $185! Googling, I see many for sale, some much cheaper, but all are identical to the one we have. I don't see any of a different design.

At this price, a new (frontloader!) becomes a viable option.

Question is -- have any of you had a similar problem? If so, what did you do to fix it?

Thanks.