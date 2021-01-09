Hi there,
This week we came home after a day trip and noticed our neighbors started building a structure close to the fence line, in the following days they have been working on this structure and it now has a enclosed roof attached to the house, our shed is 1m away from the fence line and it looks like the roof doesn't have any guttering installed.
The structure is the same height as their original roof and we've already noticed when it rains it pours over on the fence, they have not asked permission and just put it up anyway. Would this be a legal structure? I do not to cause bad blood unless necessary.
They only have two neighbor's and the other neighbors cannot see into their backyard so if we reported them to the local council they would know it was us, they spend most day and nights outside talking loudly and we often have to have al the windows close because of the noise disturbance. If they asked permission to build it closer to the boundary we would have disagreed and made them comply with the building code which requires posts to be 1m away from the boundary line.
Sorry for the poor quality image but you get the idea of where the structure is within the property.