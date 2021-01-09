From the picture, that looks like a pretty substantial structure. Without going into the rules & regs, I'd say that it shouldn't have been erected within such close proximity to the boundary without some form of resource consent, and your permission. 1m is often the absolute minimum distance to a boundary fence without resource consent/firewalls etc are required.

Usually as soon as a roof over a deck/patio comes into the equation, that structure would need some form of council sign-off, but I'm no expert & different councils have different rules regarding this stuff.

At the very least, your neighbours should have asked if you were happy with it going up. But politeness & courtesy seem to go over a lot of peoples heads.

If you can, have a chat with your neighbours about your situation, and they might be happy to move it. If they're dicks about it, then I'd be heading to the council. You shouldn't have to suffer from their selfishness & disruption to you.