timmmay: Can anyone recommend a vendor they've used and are happy with for an entrance door? I want a new colored door that is not made of wood likely aluminum, with glass panels each side, which will require some minor building work around it. I have a builder I use but prefer a company to supply and install, so if anything goes wrong there's one company to talk to. I've talked to HPW (they do quotes remotely with photos) and Westview Aluminum (who are sending someone out in the next few weeks).

I think the glass door you are referring to is referred to as a plasma door, and I was looking at getting one at one stage. As others have said most doors come from one manufacturer in NZ. You may want to contact the company that installed your door frame to get them to install the new door panel for you, then they would handle it all. Doors can be PITA, especially if they drop, or warp slightly, so you should make sure that if you do have problems with it in the future, they will come back to adjust it. I couldn't suggest one type over another as they have pros and cons. But what some people do is get a fibreglass or solid cord door made, and then get it spray painted at an auto paint shop, so get a good finish.