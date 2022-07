This TrimmerBoss thing keeps appearing in my ads and it looks like it's exactly what I need to get rid of some stuff in my garden and lawn

Anyone used it before? It says it will attach to any weed eater stick but I don't see how ...

Also I found them on the internet ranging between

Wish - $14

Dealsdirect.nz - $60

Trimmerboss.com - $70

Would appreciate any feedback.

I imagine if the wire breaks you're in for a lot of trouble as you'll have skin piercing bits of twisted metal in your garden.