i have a series 4 Bosch dishwasher and i have a couple of Questions for people who have this brand. I just want to know if anyone else has the problem of the wash cycle times being different for no reason. Some days my 29 minute quick wash is 29 minutes long but then some days it is 44 minutes long. The pot wash goes from 2 hours 15 minutes on some days ,which is shorter than the normal was cycle which is always 2.20 , to 2.25 long for 2-3 days . is this just my machine or is this normal for Bosch machines. if it is just my machine would people say that this is a fault that needs fixing even though it gets the dishes spotless or i just dont worry about it.