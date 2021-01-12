Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bosch Dishwasher Fault?
vexxxboy

3852 posts

Uber Geek


#280811 12-Jan-2021 10:52
i have a series 4 Bosch dishwasher and i have a couple of Questions for people who have this brand.  I just want to know if anyone else has the problem of the wash cycle times being different for no reason. Some days my 29 minute quick wash is 29 minutes long but then some days it is 44 minutes long. The pot wash goes from 2 hours 15 minutes on some days ,which is shorter than the normal was cycle which is always 2.20 , to 2.25 long for 2-3 days . is this just my machine or is this normal for Bosch machines. if it is just my machine would people say that  this is  a fault that needs fixing even though it gets the dishes spotless or i just dont worry about it.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

CokemonZ
809 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634121 12-Jan-2021 11:13
Most dishwashers have sensors which tell them how gross the water is, and will wash longer/shorter accordingly.

 

Could also be the amount of water heating required if yours is hooked up to the hot tap.

timmmay
18548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2634123 12-Jan-2021 11:15
The programs always display the same length when set, but some days they finish earlier than others. I assumed it was because of sensors in the machine telling it how dirty things are.

wellygary
6682 posts

Uber Geek


  #2634127 12-Jan-2021 11:17
This is from a Bosch Manual I found on the Web .. looks likes its a "feature"

 

"To save energy, this dishwasher has EcoSense where the sensors in the dishwasher automatically adjust the cycle length, temperature and water changes based on the amount of food soil and the incoming water temperature. The “Smart Control” makes decisions that can cause the cycle time and water usage to adjust intermittently. Wash cycle times are based on 120°F (49° C) water supply. If your household water supply is different than 120°F (49° C), your dishwasher’s cycle times may be impacted."

 

https://media3.bosch-home.com/Documents/9001411182_B.pdf

 

I've certainly had cycles finish earlier on our Bosch,

 

Maybe getting the kids to lick their plates means they are not as dirty as other people's  :) <kidding>



timmmay
18548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2634132 12-Jan-2021 11:26
wellygary:

 

"If your household water supply is different than 120°F (49° C), your dishwasher’s cycle times may be impacted."

 

 

My Bosch only connects to the cold tap - at least it is only connected to the cold tap, and heats the water itself. If the cold water was 49C I think there would be a problem!

Xile
128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2634137 12-Jan-2021 11:32
I noticed that on my Bosch. It went from a 29 min wash to a 44 min. Then I noticed that the rinse aid needed to be topped up. Once I had done that it went back to a 29 min wash.

Bung
4605 posts

Uber Geek


  #2634214 12-Jan-2021 12:18
Locally the council drops the water pressure over summer to save water. That changes the fill times.

vexxxboy

3852 posts

Uber Geek


  #2634215 12-Jan-2021 12:21
Xile:

 

I noticed that on my Bosch. It went from a 29 min wash to a 44 min. Then I noticed that the rinse aid needed to be topped up. Once I had done that it went back to a 29 min wash.

 

 

 

you may be on to something there , thanks




Common sense is not as common as you think.



CYaBro
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2634217 12-Jan-2021 12:28
Our Bosch quick wash seems to get a bit shorter the more stuff that is loaded. Sometimes it says 33 mins but does drop down to 29 most of the time as it's usually full.
Never seen it go above 33 mins though even when the Rinse Aid light is on.

neb

neb
6489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634325 12-Jan-2021 14:52
vexxxboy:

Some days my 29 minute quick wash is 29 minutes long but then some days it is 44 minutes long. The pot wash goes from 2 hours 15 minutes on some days ,which is shorter than the normal was cycle which is always 2.20 , to 2.25 long for 2-3 days

 

 

This is standard for modern/"smart" dishwashers, they sense the opacity of the water and vary the cycle based on that, i.e. on how much gunk is present on the dishes being washed.

 

 

Just be glad Microsoft doesn't make dishwashers: "Your wash will be finished in 7 minutes... finished in 2 days... finished in 31 seconds... finished in 4 weeks...".

timmmay
18548 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2634336 12-Jan-2021 15:10
My F&P front loader washing machine estimates are terrible. When it says it has 20 minutes to go you know it's actually about 35 minutes. I timed it once because it just seemed to take ages.

ratsun81
423 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634363 12-Jan-2021 16:16
Bosch dishwashers have sensors that detect how dirty things are in the dishwasher, its covered in the user manual.... 

 

It will adapt the wash cycle according to how dirty it thinks the dishes are.

 

 

vexxxboy

3852 posts

Uber Geek


  #2634365 12-Jan-2021 16:26
ratsun81:

 

Bosch dishwashers have sensors that detect how dirty things are in the dishwasher, its covered in the user manual.... 

 

It will adapt the wash cycle according to how dirty it thinks the dishes are.

 

 

 

 

i am just talking about turning the machine on , no dishes and pushing the cycle buttons,so no sensors involved. some days the pots cycle will show 2 hours 15 minutes and do it the next day and it will show 2.25, same with the quick 29 minute cycle , some days 29 and some days 44 minutes. as i said i wondered is this normal with Bosch machines.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Ge0rge
1451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2634368 12-Jan-2021 16:36
Perhaps that's based on the previous wash and how long it took? Ie yesterday's wash took x minutes, so today we'll show x minutes. If today's wash actually ends up taking x+y minutes, tomorrow we'll show x+y?Just surmising, as I don't actually own one.

nickb800
2637 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2634524 12-Jan-2021 19:46
Have you pressed the variospeed button by accident? That modifies the cycle times, very similar to what you describe

nickb800
2637 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2634538 12-Jan-2021 20:34
nickb800: Have you pressed the variospeed button by accident? That modifies the cycle times, very similar to what you describe

Scratch that, it's a lack of rinse aid causing the longer cycle times. If you look in the user manual, it shows you how to reduce the rinse aid dosage to the minimum, which will make it go longer between topups
https://www.productreview.com.au/listings/bosch-sms50e22au-sms50e52au/q-and-a

Create new topic





