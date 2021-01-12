This is from a Bosch Manual I found on the Web .. looks likes its a "feature"

"To save energy, this dishwasher has EcoSense where the sensors in the dishwasher automatically adjust the cycle length, temperature and water changes based on the amount of food soil and the incoming water temperature. The “Smart Control” makes decisions that can cause the cycle time and water usage to adjust intermittently. Wash cycle times are based on 120°F (49° C) water supply. If your household water supply is different than 120°F (49° C), your dishwasher’s cycle times may be impacted."

https://media3.bosch-home.com/Documents/9001411182_B.pdf

I've certainly had cycles finish earlier on our Bosch,

Maybe getting the kids to lick their plates means they are not as dirty as other people's :) <kidding>