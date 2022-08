tchart: I was going to try use a ratchet tie down with some supporting wood to pull the bend in. Any better ideas?

That's probably going to snap it, if you are going to do that - and see all the other comments, they should replace it not offer a partial refund - then what you need to do is get some reasonably hard timber (not pine, too soft) and F-clamps and clamp the timber along the bent sides to straighten it. It'll never get back to being dead straight, but should be close enough.

Despite the comments about work hardening and brittle alloys, most alu.alloys are relatively ductile and you can often get it straight again without any problems. In particular, try straightening it and see how it goes before you reply on the partial refund offer.