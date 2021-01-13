Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYSpa Pool chemistry - rough residue on walls
#280832 13-Jan-2021 18:52
Hi all,

 

 

 

I am pretty hopeless at chemistry, but I am sure you can help.

 

I have a small spa pool (1000L) that I emptied 10 days ago, after using 250ml of Swirl Away (https://bioguard.com.au/products/swirl-away/) to clean it.   The pool was completely emptied and dried, then re-filled.

 

I then used a standard chemical mix once it was refilled:

 

1 Tablespoon of Aquality (1000g/kg Sodium Hydrogen Sulphate)

 

250g of Performance Up (1000g/kg Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate)

 

150g of Spa Sheild (740g/kg of Calcium Chloride)

 

2 Tablespoons of Swim Clear (650g/kg Chlorine)

 

And then I went on holiday.  When I came back today, the normally smooth surface of the fibreglass spa was rough to touch (kids said it felt like sandpaper).   This covered the entire spa surface, along with the metal jets, etc.  Everything below the water line was covered.

 

If I rub really hard, it seems to come away.

 

Any ideas what this is?

 

Any quick way to dissolve it?

 

 

White? My guess would be calcium carbonate. Check your pH and adjust as necessary.

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

White? My guess would be calcium carbonate. Check your pH and adjust as necessary.

 

 

The residue is colourless.   The pH is normal.   Any other ideas? 

 

I took a sample from the spa to a pool shop, and there analysis did not show that anything was out of balance.

I only buy high quality chlorine now. Bromine/hardner can do this too. 

I have had some terrible stuff before. It caused all sorts of problems, including cloudy water and this. 

Get good quality stuff from spa shop. Once you found a brand that is good, keep buying it. 

 

 

 

I use spa supplies spa chlor.

 

 

 

I hardly need to modify the PH and use hardly any bromine. 

