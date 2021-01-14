^ Yeah, north-facing walls get more sun and heat up more. (Also more sun means paint on north-facing walls deteriorates faster). But the whole house structure can bend and twist. In extreme cases doors may not fit into doorframes or window glass can break. Darker colours cause more heating in the daytime, and more cooling at night, so larger and faster temperature changes.

Personally, I wouldn't worry about that strip of wood showing. It's under the "eave" of the next weatherboard, and only exposed in the summer, so (unless you're in the tropics) won't get much (if any) water. If you do paint it, it'll probably get scraped off and added to the ridge when the house shifts back into it's winter position. More layers of paint make that more likely. Maybe put a single layer of topcoat on, just for aesthetics. Of course, if you do paint it, the house will shift more in the next month as it gets hotter, and you'll have another 1-3mm strip to paint. So, to fix this, you really need to be out there painting in the maximum heat of summer, say late February. Enjoy!