About this time last year we stripped and repainted our weatherboards. 2 coats of primer, 2 coats of top coat. Now, as the house has settled, dried, gone through the seasons some of the weatherboards have naturally separated and has split the paint with it in the gap/join. It's resulted in a bit of a ridge of paint where the join used to be and part of the bare weatherboard being exposed (very small 1-3mm section).
Is the best remedy for this just to scrape, sand the ridge and repaint with the top coat? Ideally I don't want to be doing this every year...is the a way to do this in a better way? E.g. only paint the weatherboard and try not to paint the gap?