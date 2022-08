I'd suggest caution if you are going to try it yourself. There can be ways that you can end up with a less ideal build, that might not be obvious when starting off. At a minimum I'd suggest trying to get somebody experienced in such matters to look at your plans (and what timber etc you plan to buy to use) before you start.

I did a extension to an existing deck myself several years ago. And while I thought I had everything planned out. It turned out that I had selected a softer type of decking wood vs the original deck. So while I matched the size of supports and spacing for the existing deck. The softer decking wood meant that expanded part of the deck flexes enough under weight due to the wood sagging that people tend to notice and comment about how it feels. n.b. Before anybody gets concerned about safety - it's 25cm off the ground and the movement is just some slight flexing which hasn't changed in the 7 years the deck extension has existed). It's just annoying that I didn't realize at the start and pick a timber type that more closely matched the existing decking material.