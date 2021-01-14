My 20 year old F&P fridge/freezer has finally decided to quit on me. It's still getting power but not cooling any more. Repair man came and looked at it and said the relay switch had tripped (he thought maybe because of a power surge, although nothing else in the house has been affected). We left it off for a while and turned it back on and it burst into life with the motor working. Repair man said if it happened again then we'd need a new relay switch. Overnight it turned off again by itself. The turn-off-and-wait-half-an-hour trick worked to get it going again but I decided we better have that relay switch replaced. Rang up the repair company and after a while they said that it needed not only a relay switch but also an "overload" (didn't say if this was a switch or something else). The relay switch they could get but not the "overload" as it wasn't made any more.

What options are open to me? I guess I could ring around and see if I can find another repair company that has that part. Maybe I could call F&P themselves, although I guess the first repair company I called should have already done this to try and source the part.

If I have to buy a new fridge then what do people think of the various brands? Some brands I've seen available in NZ: Samsung, Panasonic, Midea, Mitsubishi, Eurotech, LG, Beko, Akai, Bosch, Haier, F&P. Even The Warehouse has their own Living & Co brand.

Is there any difference between F&P and Haier these days?

My budget tops out at $2000 and I don't need anything fancy (eg no water dispenser). Also doesn't need to be huge because it's just for a 2-person household. I'd prefer something that I'll be able to get spare parts for in the future, so that probably rules out the smaller brands and the more exotic brands. Recommendations? Horror stories? Brands to stay away from?