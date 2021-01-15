Say someone had drilled a hole into concrete in the past but i want to seal the hole and make it as waterproof as possible in the process, what's the best way to do that?
Would this process be similar to seal a hole in bricks/mortar?
Bostick Seal'nFlex Grey
Is this a concrete retaining wall? Patio? Wall? Post? Ideally, you would waterproof the entire surface of the concrete structure.
Really need to see a picture.
For the hole - i'd patch it with motar with a high cement ratio to ensure water proofness and then water proof coat the whole wall.
I am not really in favour of tanking products as they only provide a water/moisture barrier as a layer on the concrete wall.
For a nib wall in my house that was below ground level - i coated it in Kyrstol Coat T1 and T2.
It penetrates concrete with filaments and the wetter it is the better it works. it keeps working over years.
I also have coated the brick perimeter wall of my 1920s bungalow to stop any potential of wicking damp as some parts were weeping while calcium..
Its sorted now.
https://fraservalleyconcrete.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Technical-Data-Sheet-Krystol-T1-T2.pdf .
