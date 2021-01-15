Really need to see a picture.

For the hole - i'd patch it with motar with a high cement ratio to ensure water proofness and then water proof coat the whole wall.



I am not really in favour of tanking products as they only provide a water/moisture barrier as a layer on the concrete wall.



For a nib wall in my house that was below ground level - i coated it in Kyrstol Coat T1 and T2.

It penetrates concrete with filaments and the wetter it is the better it works. it keeps working over years.



I also have coated the brick perimeter wall of my 1920s bungalow to stop any potential of wicking damp as some parts were weeping while calcium..

Its sorted now.



https://fraservalleyconcrete.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Technical-Data-Sheet-Krystol-T1-T2.pdf .

.



