most waterproof way to seal concrete?
Batman

#280851 15-Jan-2021 09:42
Say someone had drilled a hole into concrete in the past but i want to seal the hole and make it as waterproof as possible in the process, what's the best way to do that?

 

Would this process be similar to seal a hole in bricks/mortar?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

mdooher
  #2635867 15-Jan-2021 10:29
Bostick Seal'nFlex Grey




Matthew

frankv
  #2635886 15-Jan-2021 11:12
Is this a concrete retaining wall? Patio? Wall? Post? Ideally, you would waterproof the entire surface of the concrete structure.

timmmay
  #2635900 15-Jan-2021 11:37
Pack the hole with wheatbix. That stuff is super difficult to get off once it's wet.



Batman

  #2636007 15-Jan-2021 13:20
mdooher:

 

Bostick Seal'nFlex Grey

 

 

ok thanks




SepticSceptic
  #2636365 16-Jan-2021 09:19
Epoxy.

Used for cracked foundations etc.

You can use additive powders for additional strength and gap filling




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

D1023319
  #2642547 26-Jan-2021 19:46
Really need to see a picture.

 

For the hole - i'd patch it with motar with a high cement ratio to ensure water proofness  and then water proof coat the whole wall. 

 


I am not really in favour of tanking products as they only provide a water/moisture barrier as a layer on the concrete wall.

For a nib wall in my house that was below ground level - i coated it in Kyrstol Coat T1 and T2.
It penetrates concrete with filaments and the wetter it is the better it works. it keeps working over years.

I also have coated the brick perimeter wall of my 1920s bungalow to stop any potential of wicking damp as some parts were weeping while calcium..
Its sorted now.

https://fraservalleyconcrete.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Technical-Data-Sheet-Krystol-T1-T2.pdf .
.

