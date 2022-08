If you search for 'rechargable LED lighting' you might find something useful. A quick search found this, which might not be right but might give you a starting point.

Not sure how many lumens of light you need. Very roughtly, a old car headlight is about 1000 lumen, a new one more like 3000, and direct sunlight at sea level is about 100,00 lumen. If you're trying to light up the inside of a gazebo to match sunlight I think you'd need a lot of light. To just brighten it up a little, maybe not so much - still thousands of lumens.

Batteries that are fully cycled don't last near as long as batteries that only use half their capacity, so run them flat and they won't last so long.

I wonder if a small generator and some LED lights might work.