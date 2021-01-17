Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone got Panasonic nanoe-g Heat pump?
quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280883 17-Jan-2021 22:35
Noticed a very faint white light(almost like a constant spark) where the nanoe-g generator is. It can only be seen in the dark. I’m sure it’s normal but if someone else can confirm I’ll be relieved.
Thanks

elbrownos
107 posts

Master Geek


  #2637176 18-Jan-2021 08:47
It's normal. The blue glow is corona discharge from a high voltage electrode. Basically a small version of these: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_ioniser

 

 

BlueShift
1632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2637228 18-Jan-2021 10:34
I have them in my house, but I've never noticed the wee glow. Mostly because the LED that shows that Nano-G is turned on is an obnoxiously bright blue, so I have Nano-G turned off on the bedroom unit cos we can't sleep with that LED on. One day I'll stick some duct tape over it maybe.

