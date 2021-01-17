Noticed a very faint white light(almost like a constant spark) where the nanoe-g generator is. It can only be seen in the dark. I’m sure it’s normal but if someone else can confirm I’ll be relieved.
Thanks
It's normal. The blue glow is corona discharge from a high voltage electrode. Basically a small version of these: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_ioniser
I have them in my house, but I've never noticed the wee glow. Mostly because the LED that shows that Nano-G is turned on is an obnoxiously bright blue, so I have Nano-G turned off on the bedroom unit cos we can't sleep with that LED on. One day I'll stick some duct tape over it maybe.