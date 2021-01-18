We're ready to order our new garden shed, for aesthetic reasons we don't want to go any lighter than something like "Grey Friars" for the walls/door so are hoping they'll be some benefit in at least making the roof lighter.

The ColorSteel website has all the TSR and LVR ratings the for colours, but not for plain unpainted Zincalume. I'd like to know if a light colour for the roof would be better than unpainted, but haven't managed to find any comparisons.

I think Titania (TSR 67, LSR 69) is the lightest the shed company offers, but have enquired whether Cloud is available (TSR 72, LSV 76).

EDIT: Titania is the lightest they offer.