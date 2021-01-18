Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Looking for non-MDF 1200mm under-bench unit

neb

neb

6523 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280896 18-Jan-2021 17:47
Send private message

As part of the rebuild we need a 1200mm x 580mm under-bench unit / cabinet for the laundry, but virtually all of them are MDF which really isn't going to cut it in a laundry despite the vendor's claims. Does anyone know of anywhere that sells plywood or equivalent (e.g. OSB) under-bench cabinets, plain two-door white carcass-only? Something like this but not in MDF.

WinNZ90
196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2637516 18-Jan-2021 18:54
Send private message

https://makefurniture.co.nz/collections/shop-products#

 

https://ultimatebuildingsupplies.co.nz/projects/

 

https://www.cutshop.com/

 

 

 

The above links all supply plywood projects.

 

 

 

Have you thought about building it yourself?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.

neb

neb

6523 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637557 18-Jan-2021 20:29
Send private message

WinNZ90:

Have you thought about building it yourself?

 

 

Yeah, but it's not really practical for two reasons, although it's a relatively straightforward build - the finishing with gloss enamel would be a bit more tricky - it'd need to be done in a fortnight (meaning two weekends, possibly already occupied with other stuff), but more importantly everything I need to do it is currently stacked out of the way of the building work. If I had plenty of time and the workshop already set up I'd have a go at DIY'ing it, but at the moment I'll have to go with ready-made.

mclean
548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2637867 19-Jan-2021 11:13
Send private message

While it's vastly better than MDF, most plywood isn't truly waterproof and it can delaminate if the edges get wet. You can make it even better by applying a couple of coats of epoxy sealer, especially around any edges that are cut after manufacture, like pipe penetrations. Pretty much standard procedure in the boat-building industry, even with marine ply.




McLean



neb

neb

6523 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638067 19-Jan-2021 12:37
Send private message

Yeah, I was hoping they'd used marine-grade ply or (better) OSB, but it'll probably be the cheapest ply you can buy (sigh). We'd looked at some vanities late last year that were made of ply and it was a step above cardboard, finally found a decent one at Bathroom Clearance. Problem with coating it myself is that most of them are melteca laminate or similar, I don't know how much extra monkeying around you can do on top of that.

 

 

At the moment we'll probably go with something like this, the feet will deal with spilled-water problems which is where you usually get swelling/splitting, and I can add a waterproof toe kick later, or just chuck in a sacrificial one and replaced it if it gets damaged.

