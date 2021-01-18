https://makefurniture.co.nz/collections/shop-products#
https://ultimatebuildingsupplies.co.nz/projects/
The above links all supply plywood projects.
Have you thought about building it yourself?
WinNZ90:
Yeah, but it's not really practical for two reasons, although it's a relatively straightforward build - the finishing with gloss enamel would be a bit more tricky - it'd need to be done in a fortnight (meaning two weekends, possibly already occupied with other stuff), but more importantly everything I need to do it is currently stacked out of the way of the building work. If I had plenty of time and the workshop already set up I'd have a go at DIY'ing it, but at the moment I'll have to go with ready-made.
While it's vastly better than MDF, most plywood isn't truly waterproof and it can delaminate if the edges get wet. You can make it even better by applying a couple of coats of epoxy sealer, especially around any edges that are cut after manufacture, like pipe penetrations. Pretty much standard procedure in the boat-building industry, even with marine ply.
McLean
At the moment we'll probably go with something like this, the feet will deal with spilled-water problems which is where you usually get swelling/splitting, and I can add a waterproof toe kick later, or just chuck in a sacrificial one and replaced it if it gets damaged.