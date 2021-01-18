A customer of ours had an appliance break down, and it's a simple PCB swap - anyone with at least an EST ticket can do it.

However, the manufacturer says that they don't sell spare parts to other contractors or to end users; you have to get their service tech to install them.

Consumer protection says that spare parts have to be 'available' - but does anyone know if this is a scenario covered by the CGA or other rules?

For what it's worth, this is a business device so they may have contracted out of the CGA and we're not rocking the boat, but it would be an interesting answer anyway.