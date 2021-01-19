Meridian (who we are with) have an Electric Car Plan, offering about 11c/kWh at night, and regular 21c/kWh during the day. I'm considering signing up for it, but confused about 1 point: They want to install a new Day/Night meter.

https://www.meridianenergy.co.nz/your-home/pricing-and-rates/electric-car-plan/element/2187/finished#uff

I assumed that using the current smart meter they could detect time of day, and charge the usage at night at 11c and usage during the day at 21c. Why do they need a funky new Day/Night meter?

I'm wondering if they also need me to hook my EV charge port (right down the other end of the house) into the Night output of the meter, so that only it can utilise the Night rate? It doesn't mention that in the website, and initial correspondence from Meridian.

Asking here first, as I'm going to get a much more intelligent answer from you guys than the 1st level support at Meridian! :-)

Cheers

Chris