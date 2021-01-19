Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMeridian Electric Car Plan
ccoutts

24 posts

Geek


#280919 19-Jan-2021 16:56
Send private message

Meridian (who we are with) have an Electric Car Plan, offering about 11c/kWh at night, and regular 21c/kWh during the day. I'm considering signing up for it, but confused about 1 point: They want to install a new Day/Night meter.

 

https://www.meridianenergy.co.nz/your-home/pricing-and-rates/electric-car-plan/element/2187/finished#uff 

 

I assumed that using the current smart meter they could detect time of day, and charge the usage at night at 11c and usage during the day at 21c. Why do they need a funky new Day/Night meter?

 

I'm wondering if they also need me to hook my EV charge port (right down the other end of the house) into the Night output of the meter, so that only it can utilise the Night rate? It doesn't mention that in the website, and initial correspondence from Meridian.

 

Asking here first, as I'm going to get a much more intelligent answer from you guys than the 1st level support at Meridian! :-)

 

Cheers

 

Chris

Create new topic
Scott3
2858 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2638329 19-Jan-2021 17:56
Send private message

I think the lines companies charge money to go from a 24 plan to a day/night plan. ($150 for vector in Auckland) I think. I don't think the meter is physically swapped. Meridan covers this cost if you agree to a fixed term.

No need to connect the ev to the meter. Your entire house's power consumption is charged at the day / night rate depending of the time.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
cokemaster
Exited
4505 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638336 19-Jan-2021 18:04
Send private message

I have the Meridian’s EV plan.

Yes - they change your smart meter. The replacement is also a smart meter but has dual register support so there is a day register and a night register.

I also queue up (manually) the hot water, washing machines and dryers to go after 9PM to maximise the lower power rate.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nickb800
2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2638424 19-Jan-2021 20:20
Send private message

It seems that many of the incumbent electricity retailers don't have the IT systems to convert the half hourly usage data from smart meters to specific time periods like day/night - they need to meter configured to do this for them.

Newer retailers like Flick seem to be able to do the obvious thing with half hourly usage data from smart meters.



ccoutts

24 posts

Geek


  #2638462 19-Jan-2021 22:22
Send private message

nickb800: It seems that many of the incumbent electricity retailers don't have the IT systems to convert the half hourly usage data from smart meters to specific time periods like day/night - they need to meter configured to do this for them.

Newer retailers like Flick seem to be able to do the obvious thing with half hourly usage data from smart meters.

 

 

 

Yeah, that's the bit I don't understand. If I designed the system, i'd just take the 1/2hrly data and split it up depending on time. Doesn't make much sense to me to swap the meter out for that, unless you also wanted 2 distinct circuits in your house so they could control stuff.

 

Thanks guys for the info though. Subtly in the support emails one of the reps said something vaguely suggesting they just "reconfigure" the existing meter, rather than swapping it out.

 

Anyway, all good, they can do what they like, as long as they don't need me to rewire stuff in the house, and I can leverage the night rate for other stuff: hot water, spa, and hungry appliances. Maybe just a timer/relay with override switch incase the hot runs low? Surely I won't need an electrician for that, haha, shhhh.

cokemaster
Exited
4505 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638463 19-Jan-2021 22:24
Send private message

Potentially - I can export usage data from Meridian which has it at 1/2 hour / hourly intervals. I ingest it into Power BI :) 

 

Suspect you might be right though.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

ccoutts

24 posts

Geek


  #2638477 19-Jan-2021 22:25
Send private message

cokemaster:

 

Potentially - I can export usage data from Meridian which has it at 1/2 hour / hourly intervals. I ingest it into Power BI :) 

 

Suspect you might be right though.

 

 

 

 

You set up auto exports from meridian, or manual?

cokemaster
Exited
4505 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638478 19-Jan-2021 22:28
Send private message

Manual - I do it now and then, however in rather large time periods.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!



cokemaster
Exited
4505 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638479 19-Jan-2021 22:30
Send private message

The funny thing with the onboarding process for the EV plan; changing the name on the account triggered a new meter installation. 
We had 3 meters within 6 months (old - dual meter EV plan with old name - dual meter EV plan with my name) :) 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

kotuku4
440 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2638575 20-Jan-2021 08:28
Send private message

ccoutts:

 

Maybe just a timer/relay with override switch incase the hot runs low? Surely I won't need an electrician for that, haha, shhhh.

 

 

I have a small timer that swaps into the RCD slot for the hot water.  Old mechanical style with an auto/manual selector, digital options also available.  Was used to control hot water heating prior to installing a solar hot water diverter, left it in place.




:)

ccoutts

24 posts

Geek


  #2638591 20-Jan-2021 09:25
Send private message

kotuku4:

 

ccoutts:

 

Maybe just a timer/relay with override switch incase the hot runs low? Surely I won't need an electrician for that, haha, shhhh.

 

 

I have a small timer that swaps into the RCD slot for the hot water.  Old mechanical style with an auto/manual selector, digital options also available.  Was used to control hot water heating prior to installing a solar hot water diverter, left it in place.

 

 

 

 

Cool, something like this I guess: https://nz.rs-online.com/web/p/time-switches/8966885/

kotuku4
440 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2638618 20-Jan-2021 10:29
Send private message

Yeah mine is narrow type, but what ever suits your application. Sparky installed mine at time of solar install March 2013 and was about $230 extra with labour. 

 

Seems to be the right way to control hot water timing.




:)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 