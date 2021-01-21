Hey All,

I've searched and read through a few of the past forums on here, but couldn't see anything recent (also didn't want to hijack another post) so thought I've put up a new post on the solar landscape in 2021.

I understand installation costs have come down, but batteries are still pretty expensive? Is this still the case?

We're a family of 4 (a 5 and 1 year old) based in Christchurch. We've got a decent north facing roof angle/slope. My partner works part time and is home for 2-3 days during the working week, although this might change later in the year. We're currently on Low user power rates (27.2c/kWh), use a heat pump for heating and have gas hot water (which we do use a fair bit of..). I think I would probably be looking at a 3-4kW system for our place but I haven't spoken to any solar installers yet as I wanted to get a feel for the current landscape before doing so.

I recently found out that my bank (Kiwibank) offers a sustainable energy loan where they give you $2k (over 4 years) if you borrow at least $5k for a minimum 7 year term from them... I've not looked into the nitty gritty too much, but based on current interest rates being so low (and I assume will be for at least the next few years), at worst I think you would still end up in the black? Am I missing something here?

In terms of ROI, I'm not overly concerned, I seen various calculations that place it anywhere from 6-10 years for our situation. I think we'll stay at our place for at least the next 5 years, then either sell or rent it out. Do you think having a solar set up already in place would add value to the house?

Would like to know thoughts/opinions from people who have recently crunched the sums or had systems installed. A ball park figure for installation (and roughly when) would be nice to know too. Happy to hear any suggestions/modifications you would make in our situation, i.e. get rid of gas water heating?

Cheers!