It's growing so well I reckon it must be a weed, but ...
I don't think so, the stems don't have the segmented appearance I associate with bamboo.
Here's a closer view of one stem-head & stem:
Looks like Cypriol.
could also be Cyperus odoratus / cyperus haspan.
juggalo28: Nut grass kill with weedkiller
Fortunately, it seems too tall for nut grass - aka Cyperus rotundus / purple nutsedge - which is said to have "flowering stems are erect, up to 60 cm tall" [https://www.cabi.org/isc/datasheet/17506]
My plant is growing more than twice that size.
pih: Google Lens on your first close-up seems to think it's a Cyperus Alternifolius, but I'm no botanist.
Thanks @pih, this looks like the right answer