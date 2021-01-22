Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What is this plant?
PolicyGuy

#280968 22-Jan-2021 15:11
It's growing so well I reckon it must be a weed, but ...

 

wellygary
  #2640164 22-Jan-2021 15:41
Bamboo?

PolicyGuy

  #2640170 22-Jan-2021 16:06
I don't think so, the stems don't have the segmented appearance I associate with bamboo.

 

 

 

Here's a closer view of one stem-head & stem:

 

 


pih

pih
  #2640178 22-Jan-2021 16:27
Google Lens on your first close-up seems to think it's a Cyperus Alternifolius, but I'm no botanist.



KillerHulk
  #2640179 22-Jan-2021 16:28
Looks like Cypriol.

 

 

 

could also be Cyperus odoratus / cyperus haspan.




juggalo28
  #2640180 22-Jan-2021 16:37
Nut grass kill with weedkiller

PolicyGuy

  #2640188 22-Jan-2021 16:58
juggalo28: Nut grass kill with weedkiller

 

Fortunately, it seems too tall for nut grass - aka Cyperus rotundus / purple nutsedge - which is said to have "flowering stems are erect, up to 60 cm tall" [https://www.cabi.org/isc/datasheet/17506]
My plant is growing more than twice that size.

 

 

 

pih: Google Lens on your first close-up seems to think it's a Cyperus Alternifolius, but I'm no botanist.

 

Thanks @pih, this looks like the right answer

 

 

andrewNZ
  #2640214 22-Jan-2021 18:17
On a similar note, does anyone know what the pink flowers are growing on the side of the road north of Christchurch?

