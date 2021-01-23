Our bedroom doors are all warped and full of borer - in short they need replaced.

Just looking at replacement internal doors and the affordable ones all appear to be pre-primed. Does that mean I can't stain them a rimu colour? (most of out house has rimu trim etc so we want the doors to remain that colour). We're looking at the affordable hollow core doors rather than solid timber like the current ones but wondering if I should start looking at some other options. Haven't been to a demolition yard yet so not sure what the chances are of finding 4 doors.

Any insight would be appreciated - we've novices at the reno stuff!