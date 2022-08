OMG,

Thats dodgy as. re the taped joins,

A is a junction box, and B is an insulator bracket.

But as that is on the network side of you electricity supply (behind your main switch) any work done will need to be inspected.

Retermination of that incoming mains into an existing junction box or a new one will solve all your problems.

Only way you can get this fixed is with licensed sparky and a network inspector.

Just get a couple of quotes and go from there.

on the bright side there looks to be enough clean cable doubled up to reach a replacement junction