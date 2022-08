I have a fallow area in the back yard that's soon to become a driveway, so I haven't taken much notice of it for a year or so.

But it's now largely covered (40m2, approx) by this weird growth, that's immune to Roundup.

Apart from this area, it's starting to appear in several other areas, so it seems it might have aerial spores like mushrooms.

Anyone?

PS: This is Southland, 50kNW of Invercargill.

PPS: Note the slime it becomes at some stage in its growth.