When to cut the grass ?
rb99

2437 posts

Uber Geek


#281027 26-Jan-2021 10:06
Obviously (not) one of the great topics of our age but, assuming you have a choice, at what time of day do you reckon its best to cut the grass ?

 

Early morning(ish) - get it over and done with, clog up the mower when the grass is all dewy.

 

Noon(ish), when the sun is high but you've got sunscreen and a hat on and you're not trying to see where you're going looking into the sun morning / afternoon.

 

Late(ish), hopefully its cooling down and the grass is dry, but you can't see where you're going half the time with the sun being low in the sky.




rb99

 1 | 2
Senecio
1543 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2642129 26-Jan-2021 10:23
When I'm at home.

 

 

 

If I'm out in the morning. I'll cut it when I get home. If I'm going out in the afternoon, I'll cut it before I go out. Unless you're planning to hold the lawn bowls national championships or take the US Masters from Augusta National I wouldn't get too hung up on what time of day to cut the grass. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642130 26-Jan-2021 10:24
you can cut anytime as long as i'm not asleep




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

timmmay
18582 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2642132 26-Jan-2021 10:32
Any time it's not wet or too damp that you have time. I prefer to stay out of the harsh sun so later rather than earlier.



billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2642133 26-Jan-2021 10:33
Summers I cut between 70-90mm so no clogs

 

Winters I plan to cut between 50 to 60mm and I expect the mower (Ego battery) to handle it fine as well without clogging.

 

 

I mow either afternoons (hat) or evenings after 6PM as plenty of daylight left in summer. My skin is brown so that helps with no sunscreen for short periods of work outdoors when I mow in afternoon hehe.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

rb99

2437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642134 26-Jan-2021 10:34
Senecio:

 

When I'm at home.

 

 

 

If I'm out in the morning. I'll cut it when I get home. If I'm going out in the afternoon, I'll cut it before I go out. Unless you're planning to hold the lawn bowls national championships or take the US Masters from Augusta National I wouldn't get too hung up on what time of day to cut the grass. 

 

 

Not hung up about it, just lazy, so wondering if there might be an optimum time to make a chore a little bit easier 😀




rb99

rb99

2437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642135 26-Jan-2021 10:38
billgates:

 

You're lucky, I'm pale and put sunscreen on and still end up with a a face like a fire engine (as in red but sadly no flashing lights).

 

I usually go for pretty late but have been experimenting with other times (yes my life is that exciting...)




rb99

Behodar
8366 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642185 26-Jan-2021 10:54
In summer I wait until evening when it's cooled down a bit. Thankfully I don't have much lawn though!



scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642243 26-Jan-2021 11:26
When ever I have 40 minutes spare.  I give little consideration to time of the day, other than to make sure it's at a reasonable hour so as not to piss off the neighborhood.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

vexxxboy
3863 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642258 26-Jan-2021 11:41
the experts say the ideal time in summer is around 10.am




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Eva888
1172 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2642259 26-Jan-2021 11:41
Any time on a cloudy day.

logo
570 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2642281 26-Jan-2021 12:22
Ideally on a Friday night, after work. That way you get a nice, clean cut lawn to enjoy for all the weekend.

 

 

 

Alternatively around 9-10am when the grass is dryer and it's not too hot yet.

 

 

 

In reality, usually 6pm on a Sunday after I've procrastinated all weekend about doing it so not only have I had the weight of this chore on the back of my mind all weekend, I don't even get to enjoy it for long.

 

 

 

Practices differ for winter months though - often finding some excuse (grass is too wet, it doesn't look that long) until when I get around to it, it's a massive chore and I have to have the mower on level 10 without the catcher on and slower work my way down. I also swear that I'll never let it get this bad again but invariably it does.

 

 

 

It would help if my watch counted the steps properly when I mow the lawns but I guess without the arm movements it doesn't. 

 

 

afe66
2920 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2642284 26-Jan-2021 12:31
Never....

https://www.odt.co.nz/star-news/star-national/ganged-neighbours-plot-cut-berm-wealthy-suburb

logo
570 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2642293 26-Jan-2021 12:43
afe66:

https://www.odt.co.nz/star-news/star-national/ganged-neighbours-plot-cut-berm-wealthy-suburb

 

 

Plus councils are getting in on it too:

 

 

 

https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/queenstown/%E2%80%98low-mow%E2%80%99-go-some-no-no-others

 

 

 

 

rb99

2437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642296 26-Jan-2021 12:50
We haven't got a berm, so the neighbours just have to put up with our disaster area borders.

 

Generally, I try to cut the grass on a Tuesday, as in the day before the rubbish trucks turn up, so it isn't decomposing / stinking in the bin.




rb99

Loismustdye
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2642305 26-Jan-2021 13:10
For me it’s Saturday arvo between 12-3 and I listen to my Favourite radio broadcast (admittedly the lawns take 20-30 mins tops but I still time it for then).

 1 | 2
