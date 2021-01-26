Obviously (not) one of the great topics of our age but, assuming you have a choice, at what time of day do you reckon its best to cut the grass ?

Early morning(ish) - get it over and done with, clog up the mower when the grass is all dewy.

Noon(ish), when the sun is high but you've got sunscreen and a hat on and you're not trying to see where you're going looking into the sun morning / afternoon.

Late(ish), hopefully its cooling down and the grass is dry, but you can't see where you're going half the time with the sun being low in the sky.