outdoorsnz

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281037 26-Jan-2021 16:35
I've been in the right place at the right time, and have spotted very early wasp nest signs on two properties now! Might be early in the season.

 

At my place, it was in a cedar board knot that had fallen out and another place it was a crack in the brick. German wasps and common wasps.

 

Just saw them fly straight in! No sign of any coming out. Easily fixed with a bit of puff puff powder etc. Mind you they could be hunting for spiders too.

 

As we have had a very wet New Years in the lower South Island, wondering if geekzoners are also seeing more than normal wasp nests activity on areas that don't get wet / flooded?

qwertee
563 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2671721 11-Mar-2021 15:50
Seeing many wasps that come for a drink from our fish pond/water feature this year in CHCH.
No sign of a nest. They all seem to fly away over the fence .

 

Called an exterminator. (Pest control services)

The guy went for a walk around the block to see if he could track the source but Nothing.
Ended up putting a small rectangular tub with jam laced with a poison.  Also provided  me with 
a bait trap to keep in the area. He cannot use other stuff as we keep goldfish in the pond. 

 

He will check on it later.  Cant see any improvements on day 2.
There have been more wasp sightings this year says the guy.
Dreading that this can repeat next season.

 

cheers

mattwnz
18759 posts

Uber Geek


  #2671748 11-Mar-2021 16:21
I have noticed a lot of mud wasps making nests in gaps in weatherboards. They are a black wasp, and I don't think they are very aggressive, unlike regular wasps. But they only seem to remain in those gaps, and lay their eggs in them, and store other insects for food. 

