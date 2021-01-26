outdoorsnz

I've been in the right place at the right time, and have spotted very early wasp nest signs on two properties now! Might be early in the season.

At my place, it was in a cedar board knot that had fallen out and another place it was a crack in the brick. German wasps and common wasps.

Just saw them fly straight in! No sign of any coming out. Easily fixed with a bit of puff puff powder etc. Mind you they could be hunting for spiders too.

As we have had a very wet New Years in the lower South Island, wondering if geekzoners are also seeing more than normal wasp nests activity on areas that don't get wet / flooded?