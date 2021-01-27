Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYGarden forums - flowering Cherries in Auckland (North Auckland)
Kilack

517 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#281062 27-Jan-2021 21:00
Send private message

Are there any good gardening forums around?


But ill state what I am wanting to ask here anyway in case anyone knows.


I live on the North Shore of Auckland.  I have been trying to grow various flowering cherry trees over the last 3 years with very limited success.


I know fruiting cherry trees require chill hours that Auckland doesn't get especially North Auckland.
However my understanding, and given that every garden centre has flowering cherry trees in abundance was that these would do ok.

However, the first year I plant them, they flower beautifully, then after that, its downhill.  The leaves seem only grow at the ends of the branches, many existing branches just die.
Flowering is sporadic and not spectacular at all.

I wonder if the reason they flower so well the first season is that have wintered in a nursery in the waikato or something..so got chill hours.


Any thoughts?  I guess I am just hoping someone can confirm my suspicions that I am wasting my time due to climate reasons.


 

Create new topic
MadEngineer
3062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2643273 27-Jan-2021 23:43
Send private message

I'm no expert, but look around your area and try to find a variation that appears to be doing well and source the same.  From past googling on the subject of tree health, it was always suggested that the issue may lay underground, specifically with the roots.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
tdgeek
26508 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643312 28-Jan-2021 08:11
Send private message

I use Google to see what particular needs a plant has. Can't find much on the flowering cherry, but what I did find was:

 

1. They prefer alkaline soil, maybe add lime

 

2. Might be lack of water. Plants will reduce fruit/flowers if water is lacking, to conserve themselves. Carefully dig a hole near the tree, see if its damp or dry.

 

3. Prune in Winter. Get rid of the dead stuff, mismatching branches. If the tree has less branches, each branch gets more nutrients. Fruit trees are a classic example, and in your case, fruit and flowers are the same thing, same needs

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 