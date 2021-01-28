I'm having HRV install a ducted heat pump fairly soon. Their current design is two ducts come off the plenum, one splits into two pipes to go to ducts for the lounge, one splits into three so there's one duct in each bedroom. There are mechanical dampers off the plenum and off the splitter to balance the air flow.

I might have a zoning system installed later, maybe Airtouch, maybe something else. An electrician I had over for an unrelated piece of work who does similar installs suggested if I was going to put a zoning system in that it might be easier if all the pipes came directly off the plenum. He said if possible use a Panasonic zoning system as then it can control fans and everything, but I don't know if they make one.

Any suggestions from people who have knowledge or experience in this area whether splitters are ok or if we should have all pipes off the plenum? I have also asked HRV but I'd like another opinion as well.