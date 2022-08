SomeoneSomewhere: Never say never, but my experience with braceline has been that they're happy to have fairly large (switchboard-sized) hoes in the middle of a bracing element, as long as it's 150mm+ (I think the figure may actually have been 75mm) from any edges or corners - check the gib site guide, and remember that it will be a rectangle; i.e. the bracing element may not extend the width of the wall if there's something like a ceiling height change.

I would expect plywood to have similar tolerances.

Expect there to be electrical/data cables in the wall, and pipes too.

Not allowed according to GIB - they specify that cutouts within a bracing element should be 90x90mm max, and at least 90mm from the perimeter. Larger cutouts needed to be outside of the bracing element.Note that bracing elements don't necessarily involve the whole sheet or wall, so for example if a switchboard cutout was designed in from the start, then the wall either side of the switchboard would be designated as separate bracing elements, even if they are part of the same physical sheet.The OP needs to find the building plans and/or someone experienced to assess the plans/building to correctly identify if the wall lining is a bracing element or not. Generally speaking, if the building is original pre 1970s then the wall lining is unlikely to be needed for bracing (as they used diagonal timber framing instead)