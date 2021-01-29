kiwifidget

Hi. Just visiting a cousin in Lower Hutt and she has this beautiful tree in her garden but doesnt know what it is.
It has an amazing sweet fragrance.
Any ideas?
Bung: Google Lens suggests Clerodendrum trichotomum (Harlequin Glorybower)
Flower doesn't look right
Google images of Harlequin Glorybower do look a lot like it, once the flower has opened and the white petals come out.
