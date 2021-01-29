Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What tree is this?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#281103 29-Jan-2021 18:01
Hi. Just visiting a cousin in Lower Hutt and she has this beautiful tree in her garden but doesnt know what it is.

 

It has an amazing sweet fragrance.

 

 

 

 

 

Any ideas?

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644214 29-Jan-2021 18:18
Google Lens suggests Clerodendrum trichotomum (Harlequin Glorybower)

blackjack17
1506 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644242 29-Jan-2021 20:43
The flower looks like a Fuchsia https://www.google.com/search?q=fuchsia&safe=strict&sxsrf=ALeKk00DVAIQnDzn7VS_-25nBy76FKAt3g:1611906126370&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiA7sqg0sDuAhVl72EKHZk2As8Q_AUoAXoECBIQAw&biw=1680&bih=939 




blackjack17
1506 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644243 29-Jan-2021 20:44
Bung: Google Lens suggests Clerodendrum trichotomum (Harlequin Glorybower)

 

 

 

Flower doesn't look right

 

https://www.google.com/search?q=Harlequin+Glorybower&safe=strict&sxsrf=ALeKk01RUk0vg64MIiaHbkh5eBbTSVZsMQ:1611906217005&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiB4-bL0sDuAhUYwTgGHcqGDKcQ_AUoAXoECAYQAw&biw=1680&bih=939 

 

 




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2644251 29-Jan-2021 20:48
Google images of Harlequin Glorybower do look a lot like it, once the flower has opened and the white petals come out.




