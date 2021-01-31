Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRefillable LPG bottles
linw

2507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#281120 31-Jan-2021 15:02
Send private message

Does anyone know if 4kg lpg bottles can be swapped? I can only see 9kg swaps.

 

I would like a 4kg one but if it can't be refilled.......

Create new topic
tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2644764 31-Jan-2021 15:17
Send private message

Not that I've seen.

Can't you just get it filled? Caltex do log refills.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
linw

2507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2644769 31-Jan-2021 15:43
Send private message

It's just that we have downsized and want a portable BBQ and those 9kg bottles are darned big to store and heavy to move (I'm not as fit as I was!!).

 

Looks like a problem for me.

stevenb
44 posts

Geek


  #2644782 31-Jan-2021 15:57
Send private message

I use the 4kg ones, and get them refilled at Caltex.



dimsim
733 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2644785 31-Jan-2021 16:19
Send private message

Sounds like OP possibly has an expired 4Kg bottle that needs to be re-certified.. i got a  bottle re-certified a while ago ($80-100) before I learned of the ol'swappa bottle malarky..

 

If the above is the case both Mitre 10 and The Warehouse have new 2 and 4kg bottles for $40-60

linw

2507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2644998 1-Feb-2021 09:08
Send private message

No, don't have any bottle now. 

 

Thanks @stevenb for that info. Solves it for me as our local one refills as well. Cheers.

 

 

dimsim
733 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645124 1-Feb-2021 10:29
Send private message

Sounds like a new bottle from Mitre10 or The Warehouse then reflling at Caltex... problem solved.

rogercruse
609 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658000 17-Feb-2021 08:05
Send private message

Other than getting a 4kg bottle refilled, there's another issue that you need to consider...

 

 

 

About five years ago we were given a 4kg gas bottle to power a  small gas BBQ. We used this bottle each year getting it refilled at the nearby petrol station until I was informed that the bottle needed to be re-tested. I was also informed that the test costs about the same as a new bottle so decided to replace it with a 9kg bottle. Sure, a 9kg bottle is heavier, costs more to fill up but it lasts longer and the retailer has to worry about re-testing not the consumer.

 

 



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12002 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658003 17-Feb-2021 08:14
Send private message

rogercruse:

 

About five years ago we were given a 4kg gas bottle to power a  small gas BBQ. We used this bottle each year getting it refilled at the nearby petrol station until I was informed that the bottle needed to be re-tested. I was also informed that the test costs about the same as a new bottle so decided to replace it with a 9kg bottle. Sure, a 9kg bottle is heavier, costs more to fill up but it lasts longer and the retailer has to worry about re-testing not the consumer.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, they have a life span and anyone filling is supposed to check the date stamped on the bottle first. I found this out after the local Mobil wouldn't fill one of our bottles.... it was 5 years past its stamp date! Yet they'd been filling it all that time :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

jamesrt
1242 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658005 17-Feb-2021 08:21
Send private message

xpd: Yeah, they have a life span and anyone filling is supposed to check the date stamped on the bottle first.

 

And if you'd ever seen the results of a failed-under-pressure gas (any type) cylinder, you'd know why they should be checked!

 

We were shown one as part of PADI diving certification - hard to see how anyone near that would have survived.

dimsim
733 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658010 17-Feb-2021 08:29
Send private message

rogercruse:

 

Other than getting a 4kg bottle refilled, there's another issue that you need to consider...

 

 

 

About five years ago we were given a 4kg gas bottle to power a  small gas BBQ. We used this bottle each year getting it refilled at the nearby petrol station until I was informed that the bottle needed to be re-tested. I was also informed that the test costs about the same as a new bottle so decided to replace it with a 9kg bottle. Sure, a 9kg bottle is heavier, costs more to fill up but it lasts longer and the retailer has to worry about re-testing not the consumer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

We'd pretty much covered that here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=281120&page_no=1#2644785

 

But what do youo mean about the retailer being concerned with re-testing rather than the consumer? Do you mean it is only the retailers responsbililty to check the test date prior to refilling? obviously it is the consumers repsonsilbity to have the bottle re-tested.

Ge0rge
1454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2658012 17-Feb-2021 08:32
Send private message

dimsim:

 

rogercruse:

 

Other than getting a 4kg bottle refilled, there's another issue that you need to consider...

 

 

 

About five years ago we were given a 4kg gas bottle to power a  small gas BBQ. We used this bottle each year getting it refilled at the nearby petrol station until I was informed that the bottle needed to be re-tested. I was also informed that the test costs about the same as a new bottle so decided to replace it with a 9kg bottle. Sure, a 9kg bottle is heavier, costs more to fill up but it lasts longer and the retailer has to worry about re-testing not the consumer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

We'd pretty much covered that here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=281120&page_no=1#2644785

 

But what do youo mean about the retailer being concerned with re-testing rather than the consumer? Do you mean it is only the retailers responsbililty to check the test date prior to refilling? obviously it is the consumers repsonsilbity to have the bottle re-tested.

 

 

 

 

Not when you are swapping the cylinder out via the likes of Mitre10 etc - you pay slightly more than a refill, but as you are only "renting" the cylinder, the testing etc gets covered by the retailer.

Bung
4627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2658028 17-Feb-2021 08:55
Send private message

Diving cylinders are well above LPG in risk level. Your air tank is probably filled to 3000psi, the LPG tank has a relief valve around 375psi and normally internal pressure would be under 200psi. A diving tank is pressure tested. An LPG bottle just gets an internal and external visual inspection for rust, dings and dents.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 