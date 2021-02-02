Lizard1977

I'm in the midst of building a computer desk. I'm using 18mm ply for most of the desk, with an 18mm pine sheet for the main desktop. I still have measuring/cutting and sanding to do before I can even begin to assemble, but my mind is already wandering ahead to how I will finish the surface.

I quite like the existing colour of the pine/ply, so wasn't planning on staining it any other colour. But I wasn't sure whether I should use a lacquer or a varnish/polyurethane product, especially for the desktop. For something that will have my wrists/hands on it, I don't want anything that has too much "tack" to it (i.e. feeling sticky). What would you suggest?

Also, I'm unsure whether I should apply any varnish/lacquer/poly product before or after I assemble. It will be easier to brush on when I can lay the pieces flat, but am I asking for trouble when I try to assemble it in its finished state?