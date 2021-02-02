Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHas anyone used PSL smoke alarms? (Or recommend an interconnected one that doesn't break the bank)
AzaK

79 posts

Master Geek


#281156 2-Feb-2021 19:54
Send private message

I just realised tonight that I'm missing a smoke alarm in a room that I thought had one. I had the long-ago recommended-by-consumer Quell smoke alarms but looking at their site now all the brands/models have changed and quite frankly some of the recommended ones have pretty bad reviews from people.

So I was Googling around and noticed some PSL wireless, interconnected ones for a good looking price and wondered if anyone knows anything about that brand? They've been in the fire safety business for over 100 years apparently which seems like a good thing.

 

Alternatively if anyone can recommend a good quality, preferably interconnected (But doesn't haven to be) smoke alarm, that would be great.

 

Thanks

 

Aaron

Create new topic
RunningMan
7073 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646098 2-Feb-2021 20:12
Send private message

Looked at Cavius? https://www.cavius.co.nz/


Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
AzaK

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2646109 2-Feb-2021 20:59
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Looked at Cavius? https://www.cavius.co.nz/

 

 

 

 

I actually haven't looked at their wireless ones, no, just their regular ones and I remember consumer coming to the conclusion they weren't that great (Fine, but not as good as others). This might have changed of course so I'll look into those again, although a quick look shows they are very expensive compared to say the PSL ones.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

shanes
226 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2646210 2-Feb-2021 21:45
Send private message

AzaK:

 

So I was Googling around and noticed some PSL wireless, interconnected ones for a good looking price and wondered if anyone knows anything about that brand? They've been in the fire safety business for over 100 years apparently which seems like a good thing.

 

 

I've got five of these installed.

 

The linking works fine, I've set them off a few times now and they all go on and off together, five going off together certainly draws attention...

 

They seem to be very sensitive, better than the Quells I replaced.



AzaK

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2646250 3-Feb-2021 07:08
Send private message

shanes:

 

I've got five of these installed.

 

The linking works fine, I've set them off a few times now and they all go on and off together, five going off together certainly draws attention...

 

They seem to be very sensitive, better than the Quells I replaced.

 

 

Good to hear. I see they have a little bit of a weird shape, how do they look on the ceiling? Not too bad?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 