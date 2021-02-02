I just realised tonight that I'm missing a smoke alarm in a room that I thought had one. I had the long-ago recommended-by-consumer Quell smoke alarms but looking at their site now all the brands/models have changed and quite frankly some of the recommended ones have pretty bad reviews from people.



So I was Googling around and noticed some PSL wireless, interconnected ones for a good looking price and wondered if anyone knows anything about that brand? They've been in the fire safety business for over 100 years apparently which seems like a good thing.

Alternatively if anyone can recommend a good quality, preferably interconnected (But doesn't haven to be) smoke alarm, that would be great.

Thanks

Aaron