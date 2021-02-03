Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Finding a location under the house?
tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#281164 3-Feb-2021 09:54
Send private message

I am looking at drilling a hole in my floor (in the wall cavity) to feed CAT cable to an outside router. The wall socket has a cage which means I cant drill downwards as I cant get my hand or drill bit in there - so I need to drill upwards from under the house.

 

Under the house there are 3 joists which makes trying to locate the exact spot from under the house a tad tricky.

 

I was thinking of some kind of jig to try and "reverse locate" the spot under the house.

 

Anybody have any better suggestions?

 

 1 | 2

mdf

mdf
3078 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2646340 3-Feb-2021 10:03
Send private message

What floor coverings do you have? I've drilled up a couple of times and each time I am sure I will stuff something up. But carpet hides all manner of sins. 😁

Usually the best you can do is measure top and bottom from a known shared point. Sometimes a plumbing or electrical fixing works. I've also had to drill a hole somewhere else I can hide it, then measured from there.

I've seen (but not used myself) this also done with a pair of strong magnets.

Dynamic
3404 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646341 3-Feb-2021 10:03
Send private message

How would you feel about a small hole in the floor?  Once in the past, I've done this:

 

  • Found a piece of solid fencing wire.
  • drilled a small hole in the floorboards using a drill bit the diameter of this wire
  • Put a 20cm-ish length of wire into my drill, and 'drilled it down' so I could locate it when I was under the house.
  • Measured the distance from the wire to where I'd need to drill upwards.
  • Fill the hole afterwards.




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

sidefx
3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2646344 3-Feb-2021 10:10
Send private message

How thick is the floor? temporarily put a 2x4 or something on the floor above then use a stud finder from below?  (assuming it's not between those joists?)




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         
              - Richard Feynman
              - Richard Feynman



tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2646346 3-Feb-2021 10:13
Send private message

sidefx:

 

How thick is the floor? temporarily put a 2x4 or something on the floor above then use a stud finder from below?  (assuming it's not between those joists?)

 

 

Thats a good idea.

 

 

tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2646348 3-Feb-2021 10:14
Send private message

mdf: What floor coverings do you have? I've drilled up a couple of times and each time I am sure I will stuff something up. But carpet hides all manner of sins. 😁

Usually the best you can do is measure top and bottom from a known shared point. Sometimes a plumbing or electrical fixing works. I've also had to drill a hole somewhere else I can hide it, then measured from there.

I've seen (but not used myself) this also done with a pair of strong magnets.

 

Floors are laminate so the wife would kill me if there was a random hole in the floor!

wellygary
6725 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646351 3-Feb-2021 10:18
Send private message

"wall socket has a cage "

 

Do you mean there is a box in the wall that the socket is mounted to?

 

Removing/ and ( replacing later)  a wall box is usually not that difficult

tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2646354 3-Feb-2021 10:29
Send private message

wellygary:

"wall socket has a cage "


Do you mean there is a box in the wall that the socket is mounted to?


Removing/ and ( replacing later)  a wall box is usually not that difficult



It's behind the gib and screwed into the frame I believe so there's no way to remove it without destroying the wall.



chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2646355 3-Feb-2021 10:38
Send private message

Professionally, I would have just pulled the flush box and drilled down with an appropriately long drill bit. Mostly just a 300mm with 300mm extension was more than adequate. 

froob
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2646356 3-Feb-2021 10:39
Send private message

The prospect of accidentally drilling through your floors from underneath can be a bit terrifying.

Usually when I've had to do this, has had a double joist with the bottom plate of the wall centred in between and/or existing electrical or other wiring to measure off. It seems like that's not going to help you here.

I did recently add a data outlet in a wall that was added in a later renovation on top of the floor boards. After getting the rough location off the exterior walls, I found removing the underfloor insulation in the area helped me find more subtle features to get the precise location. In that case, I found an old hole in the floor boards that had been puttied, and a few nails poking out in a row along the line of the bottom plate.

Or, if you can get the wall box out as wellygary suggests, if you still can't get a drill in the space, you may still have enough space to hammer in a nail and see where it pops out underneath.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2646357 3-Feb-2021 10:40
Send private message

tchart:
wellygary:

 

"wall socket has a cage "

 

Do you mean there is a box in the wall that the socket is mounted to?

 

Removing/ and ( replacing later)  a wall box is usually not that difficult

 



It's behind the gib and screwed into the frame I believe so there's no way to remove it without destroying the wall.

 

Just open the GIB up enough, and undo the screws. The box is still much smaller than a standard wall plate so will be covered without issue.

 

The hard ones are the old nailed-on metal flush boxes. But a multitool slid in to cut the nails and away you go.

jonb
1676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2646367 3-Feb-2021 11:29
Send private message

Should also be able to unscrew the socket box from the frame and leave it behind the gib still, out of the way, then move it back afterwards, without sawing away extra gib to pull it out.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646406 3-Feb-2021 12:35
Send private message

Would something like this flexible drill bit extender thingy help you get into the wall box?




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646432 3-Feb-2021 13:15
Send private message

Or maybe see if you could borrow a 90° adapter?




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2646437 3-Feb-2021 13:27
Send private message

A bog standard screwdriver will get the flush box out in about 30 seconds.

 

Don't screw around with any toys like 90 degree adapters or those terrible flexi things - they actually will just end in making a mess of the GIB.

wellygary
6725 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646443 3-Feb-2021 13:40
Send private message

I think a photo of the box would be helpful to help recommend ways to get it out/moved sideways while you work etc.....

 

It would certainly be my first line of attack , rather than trying to find a way to drill up from below.... (it might eventually come to that, but seeing if drilling down from inside is possible might be easier)

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





