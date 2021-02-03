I am looking at drilling a hole in my floor (in the wall cavity) to feed CAT cable to an outside router. The wall socket has a cage which means I cant drill downwards as I cant get my hand or drill bit in there - so I need to drill upwards from under the house.
Under the house there are 3 joists which makes trying to locate the exact spot from under the house a tad tricky.
I was thinking of some kind of jig to try and "reverse locate" the spot under the house.
Anybody have any better suggestions?