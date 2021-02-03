

The prospect of accidentally drilling through your floors from underneath can be a bit terrifying.



Usually when I've had to do this, has had a double joist with the bottom plate of the wall centred in between and/or existing electrical or other wiring to measure off. It seems like that's not going to help you here.



I did recently add a data outlet in a wall that was added in a later renovation on top of the floor boards. After getting the rough location off the exterior walls, I found removing the underfloor insulation in the area helped me find more subtle features to get the precise location. In that case, I found an old hole in the floor boards that had been puttied, and a few nails poking out in a row along the line of the bottom plate.



Or, if you can get the wall box out as wellygary suggests, if you still can't get a drill in the space, you may still have enough space to hammer in a nail and see where it pops out underneath.

