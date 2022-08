It's a 'standard' resistor, either carbon or metal film.

As far as value goes, it comes out at 3.3 kilo ohm.

https://www.digikey.com/en/resources/conversion-calculators/conversion-calculator-resistor-color-code

I can't see the PCB labels to tell if it's wired to a 12 volts on one side, and an input on the other side.

If it is, it's being used as a 'pull up' resistor.