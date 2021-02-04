Our Panasonic ducted system has gone in, and so far it works ok. Not really very impressed with the weekly timer, which can't change the fan speed or mode, which is ok if it's always hot or always cold but right now we air condition at night and heat in the morning. If they ever get the WiFi to work apparently it's a bit more flexible, but a really terrible app.
Because some of our bedroom doors are closed at night we will need a way to let the air out of the room, as these systems rely on push air out / pull it back / cycle it around. If you don't do it the pressure in the rooms can make it uncomfortable, it pushes air out through floorboards in the closed rooms, and the return area is low pressure so ceiling cavity / floor air can come in which isn't ideal.
I've been reading and there are five main options for letting air out of rooms with closed doors:
- Trim the bottom of the doors so air can pass underneath. I've read that sometimes this works ok, but you have to cut at least 1cm and 2cm is recommended which would look weird and let light / sound into kids rooms. Currently when the door is closed the airflow out of the room is really tiny, I guess about 5 - 10% of the flow when the door is open. Interestingly, when the door is open more air moves through near the top than near the floor. This would force the air down, which is probably better for circulation, but really want to block light / sound because kids room near lounge. Wife says maybe ok.
- Door grill. Wife says no, they're ugly. They would be quite effective. Our doors are plain white lightweight ones.
- Wall grill. Wife says better than door grills, put it above the door. They can be thicker so might be able to have baffles to reduce sound / light. They would work better if they were near the floor in the corner opposite the outlet, so air is drawn down rather than just staying up at the ceiling, but I don't know much difference that makes. Something like this (USA).
- Jump duct. Basically a standard ceiling duct inside the bedroom, another outside in the hallway, with a very short duct between them. Wife says no, ugly. Also means it goes into the roof space so loses heat in winter.
- Dedicated return duct. Probably not an feasible option given it's all set up already, the company I used is more of a low price high volume type place I think. It would also involve more parts, diffusers, ducts, splitters, balancing, etc, I'd probably need another company to do it.
- My wife prefers the option of a grill probably up high above the door, or if there's wood in the way then somewhere else up high. Our ceilings are pretty tall, 2.8m from memory, so you'd probably not notice them up high same as you don't notice the return grill.
I'm interested in experience from people who have knowledge or experience in this area about which option is best, and if it's a grill a product recommendation ideally with some kind of light / noise baffle.