timmmay: Have you read those articles linked above? I have another one which I saved as PDF on another computer which shoes the relative airflow of each of the options. 2cm is pretty good but noise and light issues, 1cm is ok, but it can discolor the carpet if it gets all dusty as it acts like a filter. Our doors are quite tight on the carpet and I want to keep it that way. Door grills are just ugly. I think NZ's industry is quite immature and there's only basic products around. My current plan is to order some of these return air wall transfer grills 12 x 4 inch or 12 x 6 inch if I can figure out if they will fit the depth of our walls and between the studs, via youshop. They provide some noise / light suppression, not much I guess but better than nothing. I think I might put them low down in the opposite corner of the rooms as the outlets so air is drawn across and down the room. On the other hand, I wonder if up high they'd not be as noticeable or let as much noise / light in. Holyoake which makes things in NZ has a light resistant grill but no box around it, think it's door not wall, so the air might pick up dust and stuff inside the walls. Return ducts shouldn't be $5K. All you'd need is a diffuser, some ducting, and a splitter, which sounds like about $100 per room plus another maybe $100 for the splitter / junction - at a guess. If you wanted a jump duct (which is a diffuser on each side of the wall with a small piece of duct) that's about $100 per room, works ok, but means the heat comes out the ceiling, goes back in the ceiling, so I wonder if lower down the room will be effectively heated.

Just realised I said 10cm door gap, meant 10mm! (now changed in my post) Some of our doors are close to 1cm now but it will probably double the gap on most of them, so I would expect would let more sound and light in. But have to compromise somewhere. Based on some of the articles that you linked to, sounds like that would probably be just about enough.

Yup, the articles have been fascinating and very helpful in my thinking process, thanks!

Found some reviews on Amazon of the Perfect Balance Interior Door Air Transfer Grille. Sadly, some said: "What's worse, the vent lets in a lot more light and sound than they have you believe." Although others said it was fine so hard to tell!

I'm talking to the salesperson who quoted the extra $5k tomorrow night. We'd have 8 return ducts I think. Will be interesting to discuss. In my case what we were planning to do (not entirely sure this is what he quoted for) was to run returns from the bottom of the wall up through the wardrobe behind and into the ceiling. That way you get the floor-to-ceiling movement. But it's a lot of extra money and I don't think my wife is going to be happy to lose wardrobe space :-) So I'll have to confirm how he has quoted for that.

Thanks for the advice. Is really helpful.